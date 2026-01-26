Alex Pretti – Shouldn’t Got Killed, Should’ve Been Careful

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
By now you have all been informed Minneapolis protestor Alex Pretti was killed over the weekend.

Police car
Photo: ru.freepik.com by macrovector
Police car

No doubt, some of you are understandably distressed by this news.

If such be the case…Oh Lordy, have you clicked on the wrong article…

No (Assh*les) Barred

As longtime Readers are by now aware I do not consider myself beholden to the “never speak ill of the deceased” psychological manipulation tactic which Power uses to legitimize its abuses.

Matter of fact, this is good a time as any to reiterate I sincerely hope Warmonger John McCain is somewhere at this very moment eating excrement in the dank levels of Hell where he justly belongs.

(Incidentally, and TOTALLY unrelated, should any Homeless Drifter owning a sledgehammer, in need of a crisp $100 bill, and with a deft affinity for smashing graveyard headstones be reading…contact moi.)

So Alex got what he got and we’re gonna kibbitz like adults.

Nobody Oughta Die (At Least, That Way)

No lie, despite being Pretti in Pink, neckbeard Alex did not deserve to die.

Oh, he was stupid as the day is long…but so am I at times…as well as you…and everyone still kicking – it’s probably the most universal trait among Human Beings, being an occasional complete dumb*ass.

Even so, I can honestly say despite hating almost everybody alive I do not want any of them dead.

Or even physically injured. It’s my deal with The Creator. I did enough dirty to last two Eternities.

Thus, I really do not commit any, gloat over, hope for or wish toward, harm in any way on anyone.

All things being equal, Xander did not transgress more than to labor under the ridiculous delusion his Life was a Movie…and a Lifetime Holiday Romance, at that.

Spoiler Alert (for him, and you…and reminding myself) – It Ain’t.

Even The Dumb Do Die Young

Except, let’s have a look at what our Pretti Reckless boy did to get himself ventilated.

  • One – He went to a hot zone in a city already under extreme sizzle.
  • Two – Where another “innocent bystander” (we need not debate, it’s enough he was aware) had already been drilled by Cops in her own car.
  • Three – At a time the Po-Po have been receiving THOUSANDS of death threats in media, online and sometimes in-person.
  • Four – HE BROUGHT A F*CKING GUN…SERIOUSLY!?!...HE. BROUGHT. A. GUN…So what, explicitly, was the intent here? It could not have been personal defense, given he was going to a place ALREADY crawling with Police. It could not have been to defend another since his pop-pistol would be no match for armored assault troops kitted out in full battalion gear. It could not have been for ANY OTHER REASON than rank stupidity.

There was ZERO excuse to bring a firearm to: A) hostile environs, B) where another “observer” had already lost her life, C) when literally EVERY FACTION is on a hair-trigger ready to blowup, and D) under circumstances in which there is no rational excuse – and HONESTLY, I tried my damnest to consider one – to bring a loaded weapon in such a maelstrom of fanatical hatred emanating from all parties.

Sadly, I know the reason he did it…because he, despite being a nurse, had never REALLY seen death.

Let me tell you kids, Death is someone pulling the hammer WHO DOES NOT CARE.

Americans THINK because they play the Vidya Games or watched “Platoon” they know…most do not.

Until you have met a man able to kill you as soon as look at you, Death is a Stranger.

Maybe Death always is.

Do NOT Speak To ME About Your 'Rights'

Your “rights” end the minute you quit breathing, assuming you had them to begin with.

Yes, Pretti Baby had a Right to carry a firearm…but context matters…ALWAYS.

Example? There is a little wateringhole I know of called The Campagne Lounge. (Surprise! All Black!) Now you have the “right” to enter…but there is a burly fellow at the door who may kindly suggest that if you are anything less than Black…“You in the wrong place”. (Consider this a polite warning.) If you insist on asserting your “right” to enter…well, let’s just assume you somehow make it inside…You also have the “right” to give a little diatribe concerning the state of Race Relations in America…but I wouldn’t suggest it…and if you manage to make it out alive, by all means, let me know about your experience asserting these various Rights…although that may be difficult for you to do when you have no teefs.

Them’s your “rights”, Son.

Under Textbook, Ally had every “right” to carry a gun when confronting emotionally-taxed and death-threatened Law Enforcement working double shifts in a harsh environment most don’t even want to be.

Under Practical Reality, Preening Pretti learned how quick things change, or as Iron Mike (wrongly convicted of “rape”) once lithped, “Everybody’s got a plan…until they get punched in the face”.

Analysis? Are KIDDING Me?

In re: your armchair expert “Frame by Frame Analysis” of who did what to whom and when…cut it.

To the extent anyone will “meticulously review” footage to discern the order of events, you’re missing the point. If your judgment rests on split-second montages then you already lost the case.

Because the metric is – did Police consider this a proverbial “Life or Death” encounter?

Saying, “Oh, but they took his gun away 1 second before the shooting!”…is juvenile IN EXTREMIS.

And that is actually what Defenders are claiming…because his gun was taken from him ONE SECOND earlier…during a massive scuffle, if not brawl…it means it was an “unlawful killing”…which is just wrong.

To review (for the morons already frothing at the mouth):

  1. Pretti went to a Fight already in progress. (Yes, yes, yes, to “help” a fallen woman…uh huh…)
  2. Pretti knew someone ELSE already had died in nearly an exactly identical scenario recently.
  3. Pretti understood Law Enforcement had been receiving copious death threats. (We know he knew because he knew where to confront them…which he learned from Media…which also reported numerous times on the threats of death to those Officers.)
  4. Pretti TOOK A LOADED WEAPON.
  5. Pretti willingly engaged in a physical altercation with Law Enforcement.

Seriously.

Protest Is Fine, Observing At Distance Is Fine, Bringing A Gun Is A Death Sentence

By now you have (hopefully) noticed Your Humble Correspondent has made precisely ZERO comment on whether ICE Raids Be Good or ICE Raids Be Evil – so don’t presume to tell me what I think about things.

My sole purpose here is to KEEP YOU ALIVE.

In furtherance of that, I will let folks in on a little secret: nobody out there is who they seem. I personally know of one Pro-ICE activist who is very prominent (you may have seen videos) lying about his origins. I also know of at least one Anti-ICE activist out there doing something similar from the other side.

That’s not a “Conspiracy Theory” or an “Internet Rumor”. I know these things from personal dealings.

So it is obvious to me there is more to this nonsense than it appears – moreover, right now it seems BOTH sides believe they will benefit either politically or economically from increasing violence.

Be…Whatever – But Not Stupid

My advice to you?

  1. Don’t go in person. You SERIOUSLY do not know who is who in these aggregations.
  2. If you do go, for the love of whatever deity you believe in, do not take a loaded gun.

Everyone likes to think they are special…and I’m sure to someone…you are.

But that won’t save you if you get stupid and throw punches at men in body armor. Or if you bring a revolver thinking it will be a fair fight. And for goodness sake, never…Never…NEVER…be a White Knight coming to the rescue of some female you don’t even know.

Yeah, yeah, yeah…I’m the Most Evil Man Alive…but also RIGHT - ‘cause she’s alive, and Pretti’s dead.

If all else fails, do as Grandpappy always done told me whensoever I romanced a cutie in less perilous times…If ya’ cain’t be gut, den a’least be careful.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America

