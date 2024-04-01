The Solemnization of Sacrilege

If there is one thing your Charming Correspondent loathes, it is anyone being made into a radical.

There is very little of benefit which comes from becoming a pariah…save, perhaps, martyrdom.

Even then, it's a real crap-shoot over whose moniker makes the History books.

Yet — as is so often the case — here we are…again.

Joe Biden — Blasphemer

The most recent wave of politicians who think they're priests began with the Pastor Smugly NATO Hour of Power (sadly, airing not only each Sunday but every moment of every week).

Herein, Pastor Smugly began his sermonizing with the Ukraine Conflict.

To be clear, our Dotard-in-Chief is allowed to have any opinion he wants — until he makes it pious.

Because almost immediately Pastor Smugly began thumping the pulpit sputtering about "our SACRED obligations under Article 5”.

Candidly? How — precisely — is the NATO Treaty "sacred” in any way? Even if one agrees with it, how exactly is this military document a devout spiritual text? In what manner is it specifically comparable in ANY WAY to such a volume as The Quran?

Because if you're going to begin tossing around these sort of descriptors you need either back them up or immediately back up on your language.

It Gets Better (No, Sportsfans, It Gets Much Worse)

Needless to say, this wasn't all Pastor Smugly proclaimed.

When taking time off after behaving completely appropriately with little girls during photo-ops in the Oval Office he went on to announce the NATO Treaty was a "sacred commitment”.

Er, how is that again?

Please delineate for we of the Aligned Faiths how this martial document around 70 years old is comparable to The Torah, which is approximately 2500 years in age?

Or, and do be meticulous with your explanation for naïve idiots believing in a power higher than The Pentagram…that is, The Pentagon…the way in which the charter for your club of chummies bruising toward a fight with China and Russia is equivalent to what multitudes consider to be The Word of The Lord?

Much, Much, Much Better (I.E. Worser)

Alas, this effrontery continued, presumably after Pastor Smugly got winded from allegedly forcibly-diddling one of his resisting aides.

Because His Excellency El Diddlio asserted years ago national borders in Europe, which have been redrawn innumerable times over the past century, let alone the past millennium — are "inviolate”.

Of course, one wishes Pastor Smugly would apply the principle of non-violation to the privates of those who are employed in his office, but apparently that is beyond the scope of his dogma.

Still, the point must be pressed…

Asking on behalf of a few hundred million friends…elucidate for us among the wilderness once more the way in which the NATO Treaty has attained the hallowed status of Immaculation so as to make it — according to yourself — in some way approaching The New Testament?

These are claims you must instruct us, Pastor Smugly.

For we are the fallen and require the chosen of Washington to correct our wicked ways.

France — Baby Choppin' as Beatification Consecration

Recently the nation of France has distinguished itself in voting to endorse industrial-scale chopping of the babies.

So be it. We know where we live. (Pssst…It's Hell.)

This much may have been tolerated. That is, right to the precipice of the linguistic abuse by every Controlled Media outlet in the Western World.

According to CNN, abortion was "enshrined” into the French Constitution.

Oh really? How per se? N'est-ce pas?

Your Jingo-Journalists are of the opinion there is…an actual shrine of diced fetuses somewhere in Le Grand Palais? (Actually, by this late date, it would not shock the senses…)

Or your juvenile cub-reporters are so hamstrung-hidebound to prose of the "breathless Sophomore hallway gossip between classes” variety they little think of what they write? ("Write” being a generous term on the part of this Correspondent.)

Naturally the Veronica of USA Today for the Betty of CNN ripped off the same verbiage — "enshrining” the headline so the less restive and more dense perusers were subliminally affected.

Ditto…The Los (or it is "Lost”?) Angeles Times headline…also the World News Group…and Le Monde…as there are no original French authors since Jean Raspail passed away.

Incidentally, and naturally, not that it matters — but of women who actually HAVE HAD abortions the majority claim to eventually regret the procedure.

So the "Shrine” which our Controlled Media is building amounts to a "Pyre” of Female Hopes and Dreams.

It's ALMOST as if every civilization over the course of thousands of years, despite being immensities of distance apart, all somehow came to the same conclusion about the mental, physical and emotional ramifications for women of the act and then…something…er…you know…that word when you put a thing as pre-eminent tenent of your religion…like if you…SOMETHING'D it as a main principle?

Oh well. (Actually, Oh Hell…if you're paying attention.)

Words for Thought

Lamentably, there will be some poor deluded souls who counter this is merely sloppy copy.

That there is no overarching intention by Controlled Media to mislead readership.

Certainly no aim to influence.

Those would be the same people who consider themselves intellectuals but couldn't tell you who was Edward Bernays or what his many Latter Day scribes make their business about.

So even unto those who do at the very least question that mayhaps all this religio-speak could have a deeper (and darker) purpose…they will likely dismiss these concerns as overblown, pompous or *GASP* conspiratorial.

Take no notice of the fact everyone in power is using the same method of influence…

It's nothing at all…

Amen.

A New Dawn — Unbroken and Breaking

Except there may be a schism coming, completely unintended by our New Unhappy Lords.

That being, when you seek to make a secular matter a serious one…

When you attempt to solemnize your passing political fancies…

You inadvertently proselytize as well.

Only modern "intellectuals” are far too effete to understand that fact.

They believe they are undermining Religion.

They fail to recognize the radicalization.

Which, of course, always begins with…

The Holy Writ.