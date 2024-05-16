Russian Navy aviation annihilates 12 Ukrainian sea drones in one day

Ukraine launches 12 unmanned boats targeting Crimea

Naval aviation of the Russian Navy destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned boat in the western part of the Black Sea at about 15:30 Moscow time, the Ministry of Defenсe reported.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Navy photo by Ron Newsome is licensed under Public Domain

Prior to this, at about 14:00, the Russian military detected and annihilated 11 more sea drones of the Ukrainian Navy.

According to the department, all the drones were traveling towards Crimea.

The Ukrainian naval drones could be targeting Sevastopol or Russian warships on combat duty in the Black Sea. Experts believe that Ukraine could launch the unmanned boats to strike the Black Sea coast of the Krasnodar Territory, where the naval base is located.

Military expert and first-rank reserve captain Vasily Dandykin earlier said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine changed their tactics in the Black Sea and started launching sea drones in groups. In order to protect themselves from Ukrainian attacks, Russia needs to strike the places where the remaining enemy ships are based, as well as ports and factories where they are produced.

Ukraine arms its unmanned boats with heat-seeking air-to-air missiles to counter airplanes and helicopters.