Yevgeny Prigozhin's grave filled with concrete

Yevgeny Prigozhin's grave filled with concrete on the eve of his 63rd birthday

Society

Yevgeny Prigozhin's grave at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg was filled with concrete.

Photo: Wikipedia by Klodklof is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

It is believed that the grave is the founder of PMC Wagner is being prepared for a monument. The monument is to be unveiled on June 1st, when Prigozhin would have turned 63 years old.

A full-length monument to Prigozhin and Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin was previously erected in the Wagner chapel in April.

The monument is designed as life-size figures of Prigozhin and Utkin. Their tags with personal numbers — M-3308 and M-0209, as well as call signs — "First" and "Ninth" are engraved on the pedestal.

The first monument to Prigozhin appeared at the airplane crash site in the Tver region. The inscription on the memorial stone says: "PMC Wagner, courage, homeland, justice, honour, blood.”

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of private military company Wagner and entrepreneur, was secretly buried in St. Petersburg on August 29, 2023. The ceremony was kept secret as Prigozhin's relatives did not want publicity.

Prigozhin died on August 23 when his business jet crashed in the Tver region in Central Russia. Dmitry Utkin, as well as another representative of the PMC management, Valery Chekalov were among the victims. It is believed that the airplane crashed as a result of an explosion in the landing gear compartment.

