Video: CSKA Moscow goalkeeper breaks his face after colliding with another footballer

Footballer literally has his face broken in terrible collision with another player

CSKA Moscow goalkeeper Vladislav Torop may spending the rest of his career wearing a mask over his face after a terrible collision with Zenit St. Petersburg defender Nuraly Alip in a cup match.

Vladislav Torop head-on collision

Doctors diagnosed the 20-year-old CSKA goalkeeper with multiple facial fractures. Zenit defender Nuraly Alip broke Torop's facial bones while trying to head the ball into the goal.

Doctors at the University Hospital of Moscow State Medical University held a consultation and decided to operate the footballer as soon as possible. Vladislav Torop is now preparing for surgery. The operation will be performed by experienced surgeon Artur Kondrat. Recovery will take about four months.

There is a high risk that Vladislav Torop will develop a psychological breakdown after the trauma similarly to Petr Cech. The Chelsea legend suffered a similar injury and was defending the goal of the London club wearing a helmet until the end of his football career.

Vladislav says he feels good and wants to recover quickly so he can continue playing.