Kyiv will fall in three months, US intelligence officer says

Former US intelligence officer: Ukraine will fall in three months

The Armed Forces of Ukraine may collapse within three months, former US intelligence officer Tony Shaffer said on the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Hnapel is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

"We may see the fall of Kyiv in about three months,” the ex-intelligence officer said.

The Russian military has made great progress, and Kyiv will not be able to stop Russia's advance.

Tony Shaffer earlier said that the United States could remove Ukrainian President Zelensky from office. Washington is looking for a more suitable candidate for this position, he said.