World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Kyiv will fall in three months, US intelligence officer says

Former US intelligence officer: Ukraine will fall in three months

World

The Armed Forces of Ukraine may collapse within three months, former US intelligence officer Tony Shaffer said on the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

Former US intelligence officer: Ukraine will fall in three months
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Hnapel is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

"We may see the fall of Kyiv in about three months,” the ex-intelligence officer said.

The Russian military has made great progress, and Kyiv will not be able to stop Russia's advance.

Tony Shaffer earlier said that the United States could remove Ukrainian President Zelensky from office. Washington is looking for a more suitable candidate for this position, he said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Tony Shaffer interview
Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Robert Fico's attacker identified as Slovak writer

According to preliminary data, the man who shot Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was identified as 71-year-old writer Juraj Cintula, a resident of the city of Levice

Man who shot Slovak Prime Minister Fico identified as writer Juraj Cintula
Russian Defence Ministry: Rabotyne taken
Russian forces take village of Rabotyne, annihilate 1,200 Ukrainian soldiers in 24 hours
Slovak Prime Minister Fico wounded in chest, stomach and arm
Putin is going to China with half of his revamped cabinet
Putin is taking new Defence Minister Belousov to China for major breakthrough Lyuba Lulko Terrorism as a weapon Costantino Ceoldo Putin cracks down on Defence Ministry after bribery scandal with Shoigu's deputy Andrey Mihayloff
Ukraine causes serious damage in missile attack on Crimea airfield
ATACMS missile submunitions scattered unexploded in Crimea in Ukraine's most recent attack
Zelensky admits Russia may take Kharkiv
Zelensky admits Russia may take Kharkiv
Last materials
Former US intelligence officer: Ukraine will fall in three months
Ukraine launches 12 unmanned boats targeting Crimea
Video: Iskander missiles bomb Ukrainian headquarters near Kharkiv
Chinese Foreign Ministry: US behaviour is extremely hypocritical
Putin and Xi Jinping show the world that Russia and China are brothers forever
Zelensky: We may lose Kharkiv to Russia
Chechen President's right-hand guy suddenly quits his job
Major damage to military equipment reported after Ukraine missile attack on Crimea
Putin is taking new Defence Minister Belousov to China for major breakthrough
Man who shot Slovak Prime Minister Fico identified as writer Juraj Cintula
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X