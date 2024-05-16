The Armed Forces of Ukraine may collapse within three months, former US intelligence officer Tony Shaffer said on the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.
"We may see the fall of Kyiv in about three months,” the ex-intelligence officer said.
The Russian military has made great progress, and Kyiv will not be able to stop Russia's advance.
Tony Shaffer earlier said that the United States could remove Ukrainian President Zelensky from office. Washington is looking for a more suitable candidate for this position, he said.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
According to preliminary data, the man who shot Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was identified as 71-year-old writer Juraj Cintula, a resident of the city of Levice