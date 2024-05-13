Ukraine finds new Russian Defence Minister news 'bad news' for Kyiv

Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to appoint former Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as new Defence Minister came as a surprise decision for Ukraine. Verkhovna Rada deputy from the Batkivshchyna party Oleksiy Kucherenko noted that "this looks tragic indeed.”

Ukrainian economist Alexey Kushch believes that Belousov's appointment comes as bad news for Kyiv. The expert suggested that this would lead to a sharp increase in the dynamics of the Russian military-industrial complex (MIC) and a growth in Russia's military production.

Kushch called Belousov the person who played an important role in creating "a model of Russian economic growth, deep structural transformations and adaptation to sanctions.”

On May 11, it became known that Andrei Belousov, who held the position of First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia until May 7, 2024, would leave the government and move to a new job. The next day, Putin proposed appointing Belousov as Russia's Minister of Defense. Senators will hold consultations on the candidates proposed by the head of state at committee meetings on May 13 and then at a meeting of the Federation Council on May 14.