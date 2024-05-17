Astrophiles film space jellyfish phenomenon in the sky

Eyewitnesses filmed a "space jellyfish” phenomenon that appeared in the sky after the launch of the Soyuz 2.1b spacecraft. The video of the phenomenon was published in AstroPhotoSwamp: Atmospheric Telegram channel.

The time-lapse video shows the trail of gases emitted by the launch vehicle "blooming" in the sky. The silhouette that appears in the sky does look like a jellyfish.

The vehicle was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region of Russia, Roscosmos said.