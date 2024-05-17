Xi serves Peking duck and invertebrate marine animals for Putin

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Xi Jinping's chefs prepared an unusual dinner for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who came to China for the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China. During the gala reception, the Russian delegation was served stewed sea cucumbers, spotted perch and Peking duck. Putin enjoyed the meal so much that he ate more than he intended.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Solomon203 is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

The menu from Xi Jinping's chefs included Peking duck, spotted perch in shrimp broth and sea cucumber with leeks.

The last dish was especially unusual. Sea cucumbers are invertebrate marine animals. They are considered a delicacy in China and are usually consumed raw or dried. However, for the Russian delegation, sea cucumbers were served stewed in broth.

According to Radio China International, the recipe includes such ingredients as onions, rice wine, soy sauce, ginger and sugar. The dish is recommended for elderly, physically exhausted and weak individuals.

Russian guests were also offered oysters in duck broth, vegetables in seafood sauce, assorted vegetable dishes and various desserts.

After the dinner, the president told reporters about his impressions of Chinese cuisine. Putin said that he enjoyed Peking duck most.

Putin admitted that there were two pieces of duck on his plate, but he decided to have only one.

"But I couldn't resist — I had both, it was too delicious,” the president said.

To make this dish, they glaze the duck in honey and roast it for two days in a special oven over cherry wood. They cut the duck into thin slices and eat them by wrapping pieces of meat in pancakes.

During a meeting with Xi Jinping in 2019, Putin gave him a box of ice cream. Xi Jinping, he said, liked Russian ice cream a lot.

