Chinese Foreign Ministry accuses US of hypocrisy and double standards

Chinese Foreign Ministry: US behaviour is extremely hypocritical

The United States provides military support to Ukraine, but criticises the normal cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin stated accusing Washington of hypocrisy, TASS reports.

Photo: unsplash.com by Alex Martinez alex_martinez is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication

"The United States is providing unprecedented military assistance to Ukraine while making groundless accusations against normal trade and economic cooperation between China and Russia,” he noted.

According to the Chinese foreign ministry representative, this is extremely hypocritical and extremely irresponsible behaviour that serves as a typical example of double standards.