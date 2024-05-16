Chinese Foreign Ministry accuses US of hypocrisy and double standards

The United States provides military support to Ukraine, but criticises the normal cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin stated accusing Washington of hypocrisy, TASS reports.
"The United States is providing unprecedented military assistance to Ukraine while making groundless accusations against normal trade and economic cooperation between China and Russia,” he noted.
According to the Chinese foreign ministry representative, this is extremely hypocritical and extremely irresponsible behaviour that serves as a typical example of double standards.
