World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Video: Russian Iskander missiles bomb Ukrainian headquarters in Kharkiv region

Video: Iskander missiles bomb Ukrainian headquarters near Kharkiv

Incidents

The Russian forces bombed the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region using the Iskander missile system, Mash Telegram channel reports.

According to the channel, 36 headquarters officers and 25 military personnel standing guard were annihilated in the attack.

The centralised air defence system in the region was also destroyed.

The headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was hidden on the edge of the forest next to an agricultural enterprise near the village of Staraya Vodolaga. The Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to shoot down Russian airplanes from the location. The January 2024 attack on the Ilyuishin Il-76 plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war over Belgorod was planned there too.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Robert Fico's attacker identified as Slovak writer

According to preliminary data, the man who shot Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was identified as 71-year-old writer Juraj Cintula, a resident of the city of Levice

Man who shot Slovak Prime Minister Fico identified as writer Juraj Cintula
Russian Defence Ministry: Rabotyne taken
Russian forces take village of Rabotyne, annihilate 1,200 Ukrainian soldiers in 24 hours
Slovak Prime Minister Fico wounded in chest, stomach and arm
Putin is going to China with half of his revamped cabinet
Putin is taking new Defence Minister Belousov to China for major breakthrough Lyuba Lulko Terrorism as a weapon Costantino Ceoldo Putin cracks down on Defence Ministry after bribery scandal with Shoigu's deputy Andrey Mihayloff
ATACMS missile submunitions scattered unexploded in Crimea in Ukraine's most recent attack
Ukraine causes serious damage in missile attack on Crimea airfield
Putin does not introduce changes to the General Staff
Putin does not introduce changes to the General Staff
Last materials
Video: Iskander missiles bomb Ukrainian headquarters near Kharkiv
Chinese Foreign Ministry: US behaviour is extremely hypocritical
Putin and Xi Jinping show the world that Russia and China are brothers forever
Zelensky: We may lose Kharkiv to Russia
Chechen President's right-hand guy suddenly quits his job
Major damage to military equipment reported after Ukraine missile attack on Crimea
Putin is taking new Defence Minister Belousov to China for major breakthrough
Man who shot Slovak Prime Minister Fico identified as writer Juraj Cintula
Putin makes no changes to General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces
'Come here, Robo!' 71-year-old pensioner shoots Slovak Prime Minister Fico
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X