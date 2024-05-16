Video: Russian Iskander missiles bomb Ukrainian headquarters in Kharkiv region

The Russian forces bombed the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region using the Iskander missile system, Mash Telegram channel reports.

According to the channel, 36 headquarters officers and 25 military personnel standing guard were annihilated in the attack.

The centralised air defence system in the region was also destroyed.

The headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was hidden on the edge of the forest next to an agricultural enterprise near the village of Staraya Vodolaga. The Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to shoot down Russian airplanes from the location. The January 2024 attack on the Ilyuishin Il-76 plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war over Belgorod was planned there too.