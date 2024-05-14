World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian forces annihilate Azov commander

One of Azov commanders, who surrendered in Mariupol in 2022, annihilated

Incidents

On May 6, in the area of the village of Dibrova in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian army annihilated Andrei Plitus, the commander of the mortar battery of the Azov* brigade (terrorist organisation, banned in Russia), military correspondent Ruslan Tatarinov said.

Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license.

In March 2022, Plitus surrendered at the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol and, according to Tatarinov, signed papers stating that he would no longer fight against Russia. In May 2023, he was exchanged for the Russian military. However, the Azov commander returned to the front afterwards.

Another Azov fighter, Nazariy Grintsevich with call sign Grenka, was annihilated earlier in May. Grintsevich was also captured in 2022 after fighting at Azovstal. Like Plitus, he went home and then returned to the combat zone.

