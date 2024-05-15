Robert Fico's attacker identified as Czech writer

Man who shot Slovak Prime Minister Fico identified as writer Juraj Cintula

According to preliminary data, the man who shot Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was identified as 71-year-old writer Juraj Cintula, a resident of the city of Levice. The attacker is a founder of a literary club, Markíza TV channel said with reference to sources.

The shooter is a supporter of left-wing political views. The man had published several poetry collections. Cintula shot the Slovak Prime Minister from a pistol that he legally owned, Dennikn publication reports.

In 2016, Cintula worked as a security guard at a shopping centre. One day he was attacked by a drug addict who caused a brawl in a supermarket. Local newspapers and TV channels covered the story in their reports.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot after the politician left the government meeting in the city of Gandlova. Fico was wounded in the stomach, chest and arm. His condition is estimated as very serious.