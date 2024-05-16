World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Chairman of Chechen Parliament announces resignation to unknown reason

Chechen President's right-hand guy suddenly quits his job

World

Magomed Daudov, Chairman of the Parliament of the Chechen Republic, who is known to be the right hand man of Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, announced his early resignation on May 15.

Chechen President's right-hand guy suddenly quits his job
Photo: freepik.com by pressfoto is licensed under public domain

Daudov, who is known as "Lord" in Chechnya, did not voice the reason for his decision. He made his resignation announcement after a meeting with Kadyrov.

Daudov was appointed chairman of the Chechen parliament in 2015. Before that, he served as deputy chairman of the government of Chechnya. A year later he chaired Ramzan Kadyrov's administration.

Reportedly, it was Kadyrov who first called Daudov "Lord" after the latter came to a meeting with the head of the region wearing a black suit and white shirt. Kadyrov allegedly noted that Daudov "looked like an English lord.” According to other sources, "Lord" was Daudov's call sign during the Chechen wars.

According to the Kommersant publication, Daudov used to be a Chechen militant who then went over to the side of the Russian federal forces. He commanded a special-purpose police company of the Chechen Ministry of Internal Affairs and then a battalion. Since December 2006, he was the head of the republican riot police, and then headed the Shalinsky District Department of Internal Affairs.

According to unconfirmed reports, Magomed Daudov may continue his career in Moscow. He had served as a member of the presidium of the General Council of United Russia Party. In addition, Magomed Daudov carries the title of a Hero of Russia.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Robert Fico's attacker identified as Slovak writer

According to preliminary data, the man who shot Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was identified as 71-year-old writer Juraj Cintula, a resident of the city of Levice

Man who shot Slovak Prime Minister Fico identified as writer Juraj Cintula
Russian Defence Ministry: Rabotyne taken
Russian forces take village of Rabotyne, annihilate 1,200 Ukrainian soldiers in 24 hours
Slovak Prime Minister Fico wounded in chest, stomach and arm
Putin is going to China with half of his revamped cabinet
Putin is taking new Defence Minister Belousov to China for major breakthrough Lyuba Lulko Terrorism as a weapon Costantino Ceoldo Putin cracks down on Defence Ministry after bribery scandal with Shoigu's deputy Andrey Mihayloff
ATACMS missile submunitions scattered unexploded in Crimea in Ukraine's most recent attack
Putin does not introduce changes to the General Staff
Putin does not introduce changes to the General Staff
Last materials
Chechen President's right-hand guy suddenly quits his job
Major damage to military equipment reported after Ukraine missile attack on Crimea
Putin is taking new Defence Minister Belousov to China for major breakthrough
Man who shot Slovak Prime Minister Fico identified as writer Juraj Cintula
Putin makes no changes to General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces
'Come here, Robo!' 71-year-old pensioner shoots Slovak Prime Minister Fico
Russian Defence Ministry: Rabotyne taken
Ukraine launches missiles with cluster munitions at targets in Crimea
Terrorism as a weapon
Yevgeny Prigozhin's grave filled with concrete on the eve of his 63rd birthday
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X