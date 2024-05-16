Chairman of Chechen Parliament announces resignation to unknown reason

Chechen President's right-hand guy suddenly quits his job

Magomed Daudov, Chairman of the Parliament of the Chechen Republic, who is known to be the right hand man of Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, announced his early resignation on May 15.

Daudov, who is known as "Lord" in Chechnya, did not voice the reason for his decision. He made his resignation announcement after a meeting with Kadyrov.

Daudov was appointed chairman of the Chechen parliament in 2015. Before that, he served as deputy chairman of the government of Chechnya. A year later he chaired Ramzan Kadyrov's administration.

Reportedly, it was Kadyrov who first called Daudov "Lord" after the latter came to a meeting with the head of the region wearing a black suit and white shirt. Kadyrov allegedly noted that Daudov "looked like an English lord.” According to other sources, "Lord" was Daudov's call sign during the Chechen wars.

According to the Kommersant publication, Daudov used to be a Chechen militant who then went over to the side of the Russian federal forces. He commanded a special-purpose police company of the Chechen Ministry of Internal Affairs and then a battalion. Since December 2006, he was the head of the republican riot police, and then headed the Shalinsky District Department of Internal Affairs.

According to unconfirmed reports, Magomed Daudov may continue his career in Moscow. He had served as a member of the presidium of the General Council of United Russia Party. In addition, Magomed Daudov carries the title of a Hero of Russia.