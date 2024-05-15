World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian forces take village of Rabotyne, annihilate 1,200 Ukrainian soldiers in 24 hours

Russian Defence Ministry: Rabotyne taken

Incidents

The Russian forces have taken the village of Rabotyne (spelled the Russian way as Rabotino) in the Zaporizhzhia direction of hostilities, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Russian Defence Ministry: Rabotyne taken
Photo: function.mil.ru by the Russian Defence Ministry is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

The small village of Rabotyne in the Pologovsky district of the Zaporizhzhia region was one of the goals of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the summer and autumn of last year. Russian and Ukrainian forces have been fighting for the village during the recent several months, but neither side has been able to take full control of it.

The military department also reported that units of the Sever (North) group of the Russian forces took two more settlements in the Kharkiv region. It goes about the villages of Glubokoe and Lukyantsy north of Liptsy.

The military department also reported massive attacks on the positions of four Ukrainian brigades in the areas of the settlements of Zhuravka, Granov, Liptsy and Volchansk. Three counterattacks were repelled in areas of Glubokoe and Staritsa.

As for other directions of hostilities, the following changes have occurred there over the past 24 hours:

  • units of the Zapad (West) group attacked positions of three brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in areas of the settlements of Petropavlovka, Stelmakhovka, Nadiya, ten counterattacks were repelled in areas of Makeyevka and Novoegorovka;
  • units of the Yug (South) group attacked positions of eight brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in areas of the settlements of Kalinina, Razdolovka, Kleshcheevka, Nevelskoye, Krasnogorovka, Georgievka, Belogorovka;
  • units of the Center group attacked positions of four brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Novgorodskoye, Mayorsk, Semenovka, Umanskoye. Six counterattacks were repelled in areas of the settlements of Solovyevo, Ocheretino, Netailovo, Keramik;
  • units of the Vostok (East) group attacked positions of three brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in areas of the settlements of Staromayorskoye, Urozhainoye, Vodyanoye;
  • units of the Dnepr group attacked positions of three brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in areas of the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka, Nikopol, and Zolotaya Balka.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost more than 1,200 people over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defence ministry said. The Russian forces also annihilated three tanks, a Vampire MLRS combat vehicle, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, and three Gvozdika self-propelled guns. In addition, Russian air defence systems shot down a MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
