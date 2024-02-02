EXCLUSIVE: Original Zelensky Peace Plan Details Exposed! Sort of

Last month in Switzerland was held the Davos Economic Forum for dividing and conquering the world.
When Commander Cosplay deigned to appear he also brought over a plan for peace with Russia which was met with bemused looks from attendees and furtive counsels in the Kremlin over whether Zelensky had gone completely insane or his demands were instead an elaborate troll of the situation.
For those missing it, the main things Cosplay (seriously) wants:
Important to note: Cosplay was apparently dead serious about these mandates.
Enter Agent Somerset…
Be that as it may, your intrepid Correspondent took it upon himself to assist in ascertaining whether Cosplay was once more high on cocaine or had simply taken leave of his senses.
Donning his very best Einstein wig, Trotsky spectacles and Groucho Marx mustache (a disguise frequently employed when on dangerous assignments) this author surreptitiously entered the enclave.
Sifting countless floors of trash receptacles littered with stale croutons and half-eaten brie bagels your incognito man on the scene was eventually to locate evidence regarding the ominous truth.
What follows is both disturbing and shocking, thus Pravda Readership should proceed with extreme caution.
For those of stout heart, here below is presented the discarded apparent First Draft of the Zelensky Peace Proposal as it appeared in his own handwriting, directly transcribed for posterity.
Very Serious Things Follow…
Ukraine Plan of Peace for Prosperous and Profitable Future — 5 Years Plan
NOTES: Remember, wear dirty uniform. Also, don't shave. Try not to rub nose in meetings.
Dark Times Indeed…
Despite the obviously unhinged nature of the Cosplay Peace Assertions publicly announced in Davos, this author can verify the additional demands evidently scrubbed by George Soros, Anthony Blinkin and other Advising Taskmasters of the Ukraine were in fact far worse than any of us anticipated.
Whether these discarded addendums have been excised in perpetuity or are merely on hold until Zelensky inevitably marches on Moscow (followed, presumably, by a Westward Alexander-esque campaign for the Ukraine to conquer all of Asia) remains to be seen.
And yet, seeing is believing!
Following the breathtaking scope of "peace plan” stipulations made last week anything is possible.
Until then, this commentator will keep on the case.
Miss Chapman is welcome to be my sidekick…
Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America
