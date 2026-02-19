World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Top EU Spies See Little Chance of Peace in Ukraine in 2026

World

Leaders of five European intelligence agencies do not foresee the Ukraine conflict ending in 2026, Reuters said citing anonymous sources within the intelligence community.

Attack on critical infrastructure
Photo: www.facebook.com by Main Directorate, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Attack on critical infrastructure
"European intelligence chiefs assess the likelihood of reaching a ceasefire agreement this year pessimistically, despite statements by US President Donald Trump that US-mediated talks have brought the prospect of a deal "closer than ever,'” the report states.

Russia's Approach to Negotiations

Sources claim that Russia is not seeking a rapid resolution. Four of the intelligence officials noted that Moscow may be using negotiations with the US to push for sanctions relief and secure business deals.

At the same time, Russia continues to officially advocate for a peaceful settlement. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has repeatedly stated that resolving the conflict requires addressing its root causes.

Western Perspectives

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed doubts about a quick diplomatic resolution. He suggested that the conflict will only conclude when one side is significantly weakened.

