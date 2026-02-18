Arctic Resources, Gold, Sanctions, and Business: Inside the Reported Russia–US Talks

Russia's Security Council allegedly prepared a plan for what sources described as the "greatest deal” with the United States ahead of the Alaska summit in August 2025, The Economist reported. According to the publication, the proposal centered on lifting sanctions in exchange for economic and strategic concessions.

Photo: https://pixabay.com by ds_30 is licensed under Free Documents

The article cited statements attributed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who, referencing Ukrainian intelligence, claimed that representatives of the United States received promises of agreements totaling 12 trillion dollars. Neither Moscow nor Washington has officially confirmed the existence of such a plan.

Financial Proposals and Arctic Interests

According to the report, the first block of proposals focused on financial arrangements. Russia would allow American companies to repurchase assets previously transferred to local management, estimated at roughly 60 billion dollars, without a buyback option. Observers interpreted this measure as a potential pathway for restoring US business access to parts of the Russian economy.

The publication also pointed to strategic interest in Arctic and northern resources. The reported proposals included projects related to Arctic oil and gas, rare-earth metals, a nuclear-powered data center, and even a tunnel beneath the Bering Strait.

"America was offered deals involving Arctic energy, rare-earth mining, a data center with a nuclear reactor, and infrastructure projects. The benefits would be mutual,” the article stated.

Zelensky Refers to the 'Dmitriev Package'

Volodymyr Zelensky later described the alleged discussions as part of a so-called "Kirill Dmitriev package,” referring to the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev. Zelensky suggested that Russia and the United States might consider broad economic cooperation initiatives whose combined value could reach 12 trillion dollars.

Earlier reports by The Wall Street Journal mentioned meetings between representatives of major American and Russian businesses, where participants allegedly explored potential stakes in mining and energy ventures. Analysts speculated that such consultations could have informed the framework of the reported package.

In August 2025, Kirill Dmitriev publicly encouraged deeper Russia-US cooperation in Arctic infrastructure, energy, and environmental projects, emphasizing historical ties connected to Alaska.

US Analysis of Sanctions Relief

The Economist, citing Risk Advisory head Patrick Lord, also stated that US legal experts conducted extensive analysis of possible sanctions relief scenarios. According to the magazine, many American lawyers worked intensively during the previous summer to evaluate legal mechanisms and consequences of modifying sanctions regimes.

Sources familiar with the matter indicated that much of the preparatory work had already been completed, though any policy shift would require complex political and legislative procedures.

Moscow's Position on Western Companies

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented in September 2025 on the potential return of Western companies to Russia. He differentiated between businesses that exited while honoring obligations and those that left abruptly.

"All companies may return, but for some the process will prove very expensive. They must compensate for what remained unpaid,” Peskov stated.

The remarks underscored the broader economic and political backdrop surrounding discussions of sanctions, foreign investment, and international business relations.