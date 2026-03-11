Kim Dotcom Mocks Israel’s 'Rusty Dome' After Criticism From US Military Analyst

Kim Schmitz, the founder of the file-sharing services Megaupload and Mega, widely known as Kim Dotcom, described Israel's missile defense system Iron Dome as "rusty.” He shared the remark on his page on the social network X.

Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system

"'Iron Dome' is now 'Rusty Dome',” he wrote.

Criticism of the Israeli Missile Defense System

Earlier, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Douglas Macgregor, also argued that the Israeli missile defense system Iron Dome does not operate as effectively as commonly believed.

According to him, despite efforts by the United States to support Israel by launching additional interceptor missiles to strengthen air defense, Iranian technologies are advancing more rapidly.

Debate Over Media Coverage of the Conflict

Macgregor also criticized the way the conflict in the Middle East is portrayed in Western media.

He argued that many outlets deliberately create the impression that American and Israeli forces are achieving major successes, even though, in his view, the real situation does not correspond to that image.