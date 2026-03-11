World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kim Dotcom Mocks Israel’s 'Rusty Dome' After Criticism From US Military Analyst

World

Kim Schmitz, the founder of the file-sharing services Megaupload and Mega, widely known as Kim Dotcom, described Israel's missile defense system Iron Dome as "rusty.” He shared the remark on his page on the social network X.

Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system
Photo: Openverse by Israel Defense Forces, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system

"'Iron Dome' is now 'Rusty Dome',” he wrote.

Criticism of the Israeli Missile Defense System

Earlier, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Douglas Macgregor, also argued that the Israeli missile defense system Iron Dome does not operate as effectively as commonly believed.

According to him, despite efforts by the United States to support Israel by launching additional interceptor missiles to strengthen air defense, Iranian technologies are advancing more rapidly.

Debate Over Media Coverage of the Conflict

Macgregor also criticized the way the conflict in the Middle East is portrayed in Western media.

He argued that many outlets deliberately create the impression that American and Israeli forces are achieving major successes, even though, in his view, the real situation does not correspond to that image.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
One-Hour Conversation Between Putin and Trump Reshapes Global Political Balance
Americas
One-Hour Conversation Between Putin and Trump Reshapes Global Political Balance
Jared Leto Files Trademark Application in Russia
Society
Jared Leto Files Trademark Application in Russia
Kremlin Responds to Discussion of Intelligence Allegations Amid Middle East Tensions
World
Kremlin Responds to Discussion of Intelligence Allegations Amid Middle East Tensions
Popular
One-Hour Conversation Between Putin and Trump Reshapes Global Political Balance

A reported phone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump appears to have coincided with Moscow’s sudden shift on energy exports and Washington’s discussion of easing sanctions on Russian oil

One-Hour Conversation Between Putin and Trump Reshapes Global Political Balance
Storm Shadow Missiles Hit Russia's Bryansk Region: Six Killed
Storm Shadow Missiles Hit Russia's Bryansk Region: Six Killed
Iran Fires Back at Trump: 'More Powerful Forces Could Not Destroy Us'
Iran Unveils New Shahed-101 Kamikaze Drone With Front Propeller Design
Berlin Stands Firm: Merz Rules Out Lifting Sanctions on Russian Energy Oleg Artyukov One-Hour Conversation Between Putin and Trump Reshapes Global Political Balance Lyuba Lulko Planet Trumpland: An ABC from Hell Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
New Chinese Anti-Drone Technology Offers Low-Cost Microwave Defense for Cities
Berlin Stands Firm: Merz Rules Out Lifting Sanctions on Russian Energy
Putin Says Ukraine Still Controls Up to 17 Percent of Donetsk Region
Putin Says Ukraine Still Controls Up to 17 Percent of Donetsk Region
Last materials
Kim Dotcom Mocks Israel’s 'Rusty Dome' After Criticism From US Military Analyst
Oil Rises While Gas Falls: Energy Markets Shake Amid Middle East War
US Uses HIMARS Ballistic Missiles Against Iranian Navy in Operation Epic Fury
Bryansk Region Declares Day of Mourning After Deadly Storm Shadow Missile Strike
Storm Shadow Missiles Hit Russia's Bryansk Region: Six Killed
Berlin Stands Firm: Merz Rules Out Lifting Sanctions on Russian Energy
One-Hour Conversation Between Putin and Trump Reshapes Global Political Balance
Russian Flag and Anthem Return to Paralympic Podium in Milan-Cortina
Putin Says Ukraine Still Controls Up to 17 Percent of Donetsk Region
Iran Fires Back at Trump: 'More Powerful Forces Could Not Destroy Us'
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.