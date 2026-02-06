Why the Flamingo Missile Failed to Reach Russia’s Key Test Range

A high-profile attack on the key Kapustin Yar test range produced an unexpected outcome. An analysis of satellite imagery revealed where the missiles actually landed.

No Flamingo Missile Reached Kapustin Yar

The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported "successful” Flamingo missile strikes on the Kapustin Yar test range, a critical testing center for the ground-based component of Russia's nuclear triad, including the Oreshnik missile and air defense systems.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense presented satellite images as evidence. Russian military Telegram channels noted that all buildings remained intact, with no visible impact marks, while a smoking boiler house and shadows were counted as proof of success.

According to an analysis conducted by the CyberBoroshno resource, which purchased satellite imagery of the area, none of the missiles hit the target. However, Western analysts claimed to see traces of damage from drone strikes on two buildings of the pre-launch preparation complex for intercontinental ballistic missiles and ICBMs at platform No. 105.

"No miracle happened. The missiles got lost along the way. Some were intercepted, while others safely fell at a very large distance from the target,” wrote military expert Aleksey Ramm on Telegram.

The Main Weakness of Flamingo Lies in Its Navigation System

According to Ramm, the Flamingo missile does not match its declared specifications. He noted that the missile has a relatively weak warhead and that claims of a one-ton explosive payload do not reflect reality.

The expert recalled that the first use of Flamingo, during a strike on Belgorod, took place under the most favorable conditions. The missiles traveled a relatively short distance and did not place significant strain on their navigation systems. Once the required range doubled, it became clear that Flamingo lacks terrain contour matching technology, a navigation method that allows a missile to recognize terrain features without GPS by comparing visual landmarks with preloaded flight data, a capability present in Russian long-range missiles.

The Wall Street Journal cited Western experts who believe the navigation system relies on an open-source software version freely available online. This approach reduces costs and accelerates development, but public access to the code allows adversaries to study how the program processes terrain reference points and identify vulnerabilities for data spoofing.

The missile's jet engines reportedly came from decommissioned Soviet-era aircraft, according to the Wall Street Journal. Ukrainian sources said that Flamingo proves easier to intercept than a small drone, even though both appear on radar screens "like a Christmas tree.”

The Flamingo Fiasco Ends Talk of a Moscow Blackout

Denmark allocated 1.4 billion euros to the Flamingo missile program developed by FirePoint. Volodymyr Zelensky promised annual production of three thousand missiles and claimed they could trigger a blackout in Moscow. Instead, the project resulted in propaganda deception and budget misuse.

FirePoint belongs to Ukrainian oligarch Tymur Mindych, who fled to Israel after exposure of his involvement in the embezzlement of Western funds.

Former Deputy Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Serhiy Kryvonos stated that Flamingo missiles are "unfit for use.” He argued that the Ukrainian military lacks not only one thousand missiles for a single salvo, but also the required launch systems to achieve the declared blackout scenario in Moscow. Even if such a launch became possible, Moscow's air defense systems would neutralize it.

"If you want to create a blackout, you must send a thousand missiles toward Moscow. They will be intercepted, and the next thousand will strike targets inside Ukraine,” Kryvonos said in an interview.

The Flamingo strikes on Kapustin Yar represent not only a failure for the Ukrainian military and Ukrainian and European developers on the eve of the Abu Dhabi talks, but also a dangerous provocation for Ukraine itself, as the strike targeted a component of Russia's nuclear triad.

The objective remains clear: to send a message of supposed miracle weapons and an approaching victory, encouraging the public to endure a little longer. Yet blackouts in Kyiv and other cities have significantly reduced belief in such narratives inside Ukraine.