Why Diesel Passenger Cars Never Took Off in the USSR

Soviet Diesel Cars: Experiments, Exports, and Limited Success

It would be wrong to say that diesel passenger cars were never produced in the USSR. They existed, but only in small numbers and did not achieve widespread popularity. For some reason, diesel engines never quite fit into Soviet passenger car production.

Photo: wikipediа by Zinnsoldat, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Volga car

The First Attempts to Build a Soviet Diesel

Even before World War II, engineers tried to develop a diesel engine for trucks. The engine was nicknamed "Kodju" after a combination of the leader's party nickname and surname — Koba Jugashvili — but the project was never completed due to the war.

In 1947, another attempt succeeded to some extent. In Yaroslavl, engineers copied the American GMC-71 engine, installing it first on Yaroslavl trucks, then on Minsk trucks, and even on ZIS-154 city buses. Diesel engines for passenger cars were not considered at the time.

Foreign Diesel Engines on Soviet Cars

The first candidate for a diesel passenger car was the "Pobeda." German engineers working in postwar Soviet design bureaus developed a diesel version, but it never reached mass production.

By the 1950s, diesel engines became more relevant for passenger cars, mainly for export purposes. Western demand for Soviet cars was limited but still generated needed foreign currency. Low-cost cars equipped with fuel-efficient diesels could have attracted even more interest abroad. Surprisingly, this idea came not from the Soviet government, but from the Belgian company Scaldia Volga, a GAZ partner selling Volgas and Moskviches in Europe. Working with Sobimpex, the Belgians installed their diesel engines in cars shipped without engines.

The Moskvich-407 received a 1.62-liter Perkins engine producing 43 horsepower, compared to the standard 45 hp gasoline engine. The export version earned the nickname Scaldia 1400 Diesel. Similar engines, like Rover diesels producing up to 65 hp, were installed on the GAZ-21. Locally, these cars retained gasoline engines of 80-85 hp, but the diesel version accelerated to 115 km/h and offered better fuel economy, which European taxi drivers appreciated.

Later, Belgian diesels powered GAZ-24 cars (Indenor-Peugeot, 70 hp) and Moskvich-408. Even Volgas from the main GAZ assembly line received optional foreign engines in small quantities. Some Soviet citizens working abroad imported GAZ-24s with diesels, surprising local gas station attendants who did not expect to see a diesel in a standard Soviet car.

In Italy, Martorelli installed Peugeot diesels (76 hp), Fiat diesels (72 hp), and Venture Motori engines (100 hp) in imported UAZ-469 vehicles.

Why Diesel Passenger Cars Failed in the USSR

Several reasons explain the limited use of diesels. First, switching Soviet production to diesel engines risked temporary shutdowns, missed quotas, and loss of bonuses, which discouraged both workers and managers. Second, harsh winters made diesel engines difficult to start, requiring special winter-grade fuel. Third, diesel engines are sensitive to fuel quality, which was hard to guarantee across the vast country. Finally, fuel prices mattered little domestically, as gasoline could be easily obtained at low cost from workplaces or state institutions.

Further Diesel Experiments

Despite challenges, Soviet engineers continued experiments. In 1965, the Zavolzhsky Motor Plant (ZMZ) produced a 60 hp diesel for the GAZ-21 Volga. By 1984, a 68 hp version appeared for the GAZ-24. ZMZ even experimented with a three-cylinder diesel, but it remained experimental.

In the late 1980s, at AZLK, the M-2141 was fitted with a KHD diesel from the Ford Sierra for export. The car proved expensive and noncompetitive, limiting production.

Diesel Experiments at VAZ

In Tolyatti, VAZ engineers attempted diesel conversions using the VAZ-2103 as a base, resulting in a 45 hp engine installed in the Niva. It proved unreliable under heavy loads. Later, the VAZ-341 diesel was developed and installed on VAZ-2101 and eventually the VAZ-2104 wagon, producing 54 hp with a 1.45-liter displacement. Known as the VAZ-21045, it was produced in small numbers — only 13,000 units.

Post-Soviet Diesel Attempts

In the early 2000s, limited production of the VAZ-21215 Niva with a Peugeot XUD9ND diesel engine occurred in Chekhov for export. High costs limited sales abroad. The final domestic attempt involved the GAZ-3110 Volga with a GAZ-560 diesel (2.1 liters, 110 hp) produced under Austrian license. Prices were high, and demand remained low, leaving the history of Soviet and Russian diesel passenger cars unfinished.