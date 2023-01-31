The West lives to fulfil the precepts of Madeleine Albright and George Soros

Polish politician Anna Fotyga proved that the goal of the West in relation to the Russian Federation, which Madeleine Albright and George Soros had announced, still remains the same. Therefore, there is no Russian "aggression" against Ukraine. Russia shows a belated response to the intention of the United States and NATO to destroy the country.

Polish politician Fotyga calls for Russia's liquidation

In an article published in Euractiv, Poland's former Foreign Affairs Minister, MEP Anna Fotyga, called to do away with "Moscow's imperialism" once and for all. According to her, Russia is still driven by imperial instincts based on one pattern: conquest, genocide and colonisation of other nations. In addition, the Russian authorities enslave and oppress its own citizens."

"The European Parliament and many other parliaments around the globe have labelled the Russian Federation a terrorist state. Such an acknowledgment has certain consequences. This terrorist organisation, even if it is seen by many as an empire, should be dismantled," Fotyga said.

She called on the international community to take a "brave initiative" supporting the "re-federalisation" of the Russian state, "taking into account the history of Russian imperialism, and the respect for the rights and desires of its nations." According to Fotyga, the peoples of Russia are eager "to rebuild their own statehoods, exercise their right to celebrate their heritage, and determine their own future."

"There are no such things as Russian gas, oil, aluminium, coal, uranium, diamonds, grain, forests, gold, etc. All such resources are Tatar, Bashkir, Siberian, Karelian, Oirat, Circassian, Buryat, Sakha, Ural, Kuban, Nogai, etc," Fotyga wrote having excluded Russians from the list of indigenous peoples.

In her opinion, numerous "pro-Western states" created on the territory of the former Russian Federation will bring "unquestionable benefits in the security, including energy security, and in the economy of Europe and Central Asia."

In other words, Russia's indigenous peoples under the control of the West will share their resources with anyone who wants them to ensure their prosperity.

Russia's resources — the goal of the world community

The whole "genius" of Gorbachev-Yeltsin's policies is evident here. They both tried to peacefully step into the "civilized world". During the presidency of Dmitry Medvedev, the State Duma apologised to Poland for Katyn and condemned the "act of Stalin's repressions." However, Fotyga did not take that into account. Instead, she accused the Russian authorities of colonialism and oppression of the peoples. In fact, she publicly "spat Russia in her face."

The idea to take resources from the Russian Federation is far from being new. As US Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright said once that Siberia was too big a territory to belong to one state. She also said that "if we have to use force, it is because we are America; we are the indispensable nation."

Soros decided the fare of Ukraine 30 years ago

The West planned the destruction of the federation of the Russian peoples after the collapse of the USSR. The choice of Ukraine as the centre of the crisis is not incidental either.

Globalist George Soros, in his 1993 article entitled "Toward a New World Order: The Future of NATO", proposed to resolve the Russian issue once and for all, albeit by proxy in order to reduce the number of victims in Western countries.

"The combination of manpower from Eastern Europe with the technical capabilities of NATO would greatly enhance the military potential of the Partnership because it would reduce the risk of body bags for NATO countries, which is the main constraint on their willingness to act," Soros wrote.

In other words, the West sees the peoples of the Russian Federation as aborigines that should be destroyed by the hands of Ukraine. This plan has been successfully tested for a long time — the Indians had been secluded and practically exterminated, while their lands had been given away to settlers.

Poland has always believed in this plan. The idea of "Poland from sea to sea" used to be an unattainable dream, but today the Poles, as well as the Bulgarians, the Greeks, the Romanians and so on were ordered to wait for a while before they all could snatch pieces of the Russian pie.

Russia did not strike first on February 24, 2022

Tango is always danced by two. If we turn a blind eye on how the Ukrainians slaughtered the Russians in Odessa on May 2, if we impose sanctions on Turkish tomatoes for shooting down a Russian warplane and killing Russian pilots, if we tolerate the genocide of the Russian-speaking population in the Donbass for eight years without one single retaliation strike, then we can call into question Moscow's motivation in counteracting the dismemberment of the Russian Federation by the West.

Unfortunately, peace cannot be achieved without showing strength. Neither Moscow's "goodwill gestures" nor negotiations will stop the West.

Quite on the contrary, the West will see that as a sign of weakness for its further attacks to tear Russia apart.

There is no "Russian aggression against Ukraine." There is a war between the US and NATO against Russia, which is still a proxy war on the territory of Ukraine. The US carried out a hybrid aggression against Ukraine in the early 2000s, defeated and occupied Ukraine in 2014, and then waged a war against Russia on the territory of Ukraine for eight years. On February 24 last year, Vladimir Putin responded to that aggression. The battle is in full swing.