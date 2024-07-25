Moscow does not mind negotiating with Kyiv and Zelensky

Moscow is open to negotiations with Kyiv even with Zelensky as President, albeit "under certain conditions,” Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kishjar, CC BY 2.0

According to him, a number of issues should first be clarified, including the question of Zelensky's legitimacy and his decree that banned negotiations with Russia.

"From a legal point of view, this problem is on the agenda, but from a practical point of view, we are open to achieving our goals through negotiations, so different options are possible here,” he said.

According to Peskov, a number of issues need to be clarified, in particular with Kyiv's legislative ban on negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moscow believes that Zelensky cannot be considered the legitimate president of Ukraine after May 20, since elections for the head of state were not held due to martial law.

"There is still a lot to be clarified here and for us to hear some explanations,” Peskov noted, answering the question whether negotiations with Ukraine were possible with Zelensky in power.

Putin previously stated that the question go Zelensky's legitimacy matters to Moscow, since crucial documents must be signed with people representing legitimate authorities. According to the Russian president, the only legitimate government in Ukraine now is the Verkhovna Rada and its speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk. The latter emphasized that in accordance with the Constitution and other laws of Ukraine, Zelensky was still regarded as President of the country.