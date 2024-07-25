World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Moscow does not mind negotiating with Kyiv and Zelensky

Russia does not exclude peace negotiations with Ukraine with Zelensky as President

World

Moscow is open to negotiations with Kyiv even with Zelensky as President, albeit "under certain conditions,” Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russia does not exclude peace negotiations with Ukraine with Zelensky as President
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kishjar, CC BY 2.0

According to him, a number of issues should first be clarified, including the question of Zelensky's legitimacy and his decree that banned negotiations with Russia.

Moscow is generally open to negotiations with Kyiv, including under President Volodymyr Zelensky, but "under certain conditions,” Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"From a legal point of view, this problem is on the agenda, but from a practical point of view, we are open to achieving our goals through negotiations, so different options are possible here,” he said.

According to Peskov, a number of issues need to be clarified, in particular with Kyiv's legislative ban on negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moscow believes that Zelensky cannot be considered the legitimate president of Ukraine after May 20, since elections for the head of state were not held due to martial law.

"There is still a lot to be clarified here and for us to hear some explanations,” Peskov noted, answering the question whether negotiations with Ukraine were possible with Zelensky in power.

Putin previously stated that the question go Zelensky's legitimacy matters to Moscow, since crucial documents must be signed with people representing legitimate authorities. According to the Russian president, the only legitimate government in Ukraine now is the Verkhovna Rada and its speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk. The latter emphasized that in accordance with the Constitution and other laws of Ukraine, Zelensky was still regarded as President of the country.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
NATO's Supreme Commander in Europe accepts Russia wins in Ukraine

NATO's Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, expects Russia to prevail in the conflict in Ukraine

NATO's Supreme Commander in Europe convinced in Russia's victory in Ukraine
Ukraine officially ready to start negotiations with Russia
Ukraine officially announces readiness for peace talks with Russia
Russian military men crack down on new bill that bans smartphones in special operation zone
Man who took part in special military operation injured in car explosion in Moscow
The grand finale of Crooked Joe may have a very sad ending that he does not want Lyuba Lulko Fearing Le Pen, the left saves Macron and recovers "pink neoliberalism" Eduardo Vasco
Moscow car bomb terrorist arrested in Turkey
Moscow's Square of Europe is now Square of Eurasia
TV reality show cast in trouble for catching and eating otter in Altai
TV reality show cast in trouble for catching and eating otter in Altai
Last materials
Russia does not exclude peace negotiations with Ukraine with Zelensky as President
Ukraine loses another Abrams tank in special operation zone
Mi-28 crew killed as helicopter crashes due to 'technical falfunction'
The Last Hero TV show in trouble after cast catch and eat otter
Moscow car bomb terrorist arrested in Turkey's Bodrum resort
NATO's Supreme Commander in Europe convinced in Russia's victory in Ukraine
Russian soldiers outraged about new bill that bans the use of smartphones in combat
Square of Europe in Moscow renamed into Square of Eurasia
Ukraine officially ready to start negotiations with Russia
Car belonging to special military operation officer blows up in Moscow
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy