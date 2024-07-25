Mi-28 military helicopter crashes in Russia's Kaluga region

A Mi-28 military helicopter crashed in the Kaluga region of Russia in the morning of July 25. The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed information about the crash.
There was no destruction reported on the ground. No one was hurt either as the helicopter crashed in a forest area near the village of Klinki.
However, the crew members did not survive the crash. It is believed that the chopper crashed due to a technical malfunction of the aircraft.
it is worthy of note that the area of the Kaluga region is located near the border with the Bryansk region, a region that neighbours the territory of Ukraine.
