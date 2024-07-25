World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Mi-28 military helicopter crashes in Russia's Kaluga region

Incidents

A Mi-28 military helicopter crashed in the Kaluga region of Russia in the morning of July 25. The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed information about the crash.

Photo: CM file by FOX 52, CC BY-SA 4.0

There was no destruction reported on the ground. No one was hurt either as the helicopter crashed in a forest area near the village of Klinki.

However, the crew members did not survive the crash. It is believed that the chopper crashed due to a technical malfunction of the aircraft.

it is worthy of note that the area of the Kaluga region is located near the border with the Bryansk region, a region that neighbours the territory of Ukraine.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
