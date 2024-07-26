World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russian woman claims to be mother of Pavel Durov's three children

Pavel Durov's girlfriend claims she has three of his children

Society

Irina Bolgar, a resident of St. Petersburg, said that she had three children — two boys and one girl — from Telegram founder Pavel Durov.

Pavel Durov's girlfriend claims she has three of his children
Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/techcrunch/21420233640 by TechCrunch, CC BY 2.0

"I am from St. Petersburg, a lawyer by education, I have been into yoga for over 20 years. I met Pavel in St. Petersburg,” Bolgar said in an interview without specifying the year when they allegedly met.

Irina refused to acknowledge whether she was still having a romantic relationship with Pavel Durov, although she did not deny it either. She also said that she had pictures with Durov, but could not show them without his consent.

According to SPB.Kp.Ru, Irina Bolgar, a native of Tatarstan, was indeed registered in St. Petersburg. This year she turned 43 years old. The woman has three luxury cars registered in her name in St. Petersburg: Mercedes-Benz CLS-Klasse, Mercedes-Benz GL-Klasse and Mercedes-Benz S500.

According to Bolgar, she currently lives with her children in Switzerland.

"Yes, I am the mother of Pavel Durov's three children, that's true. Leya Durova, born in 2013, Daniel Durov, born in 2016, and David Durov, born in 2017," Bolgar said.

Bolgar claims that her marriage to the businessman was not officially registered — she called it a civil marriage. The father recognises the children, they bear his last name.

Irina Bolgar's photos on her social media accounts (@missbolgar) suggest that the family leads a luxurious lifestyle and travels a lot. The tall brunette often posts photos of her and her children in the UAE, Italy and other countries. For example, they visited the Trevi Fountain in Rome, stayed at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Hotel in Dubai and went sailing on the island of Capri.

When traveling, Bolgar prefers to fly private jets, spend time on luxury yachts, buy designer clothes and dine in high end restaurants. She leaves hashtag #durov to every photo of her and her children.

Pavel Durov currently resides in the UAE where he works on IT projects. His net worth is $15.5 billion.

"Instead of buying yachts, I focused on creating social platforms that (I hope) benefit humanity," he said in a recent interview.

Little is known about Pavel Durov's personal life. In 2014, the St. Petersburg registry office revealed that he had a son and a daughter born in 2009 and 2010 from Daria Bondarenko. He met her while studying at St. Petersburg State University, when she came to interview him for a student newspaper. However, the VKontakte administration called the news "tabloid gossip." Durov and Bondarenko declined to comment.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian forces annihilate another Abrams tank

The Russian group of troops Center destroyed another US-made Abrams tank used by military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine loses another Abrams tank in special operation zone
Russia starts taking measures to slow down YouTube by 70 percent
Russia starts degrading YouTube by slowing it down to 40 and then 70 percent
Ukrainian economy in agony as no one can replenish its budget deficit
Neo-Nazi movement claims responsibility for Iryna Farion's death
Ukrainian economy on verge of collapse as Western support is on decline Lyuba Lulko
Japanese photographer unveils new 9/11 video shot on professional camera
Moscow does not mind negotiating with Kyiv and Zelensky
Mi-28 military helicopter crashes in Russia's Kaluga region
Mi-28 military helicopter crashes in Russia's Kaluga region
Last materials
Another Russian Army general arrested in yet another major corruption case
Wounded Russian officer cuts off his own arms with scissors to survive
Trump to Zelensky: 'We must end this war. This is a war machine'
New professional video shows Twin Towers collapsing in New York on September 11
Russia starts taking measures to slow down YouTube by 70 percent
Ukrainian economy on verge of collapse as Western support is on decline
Neo-Nazi suspect who shot Iryna Farion arrested
Russia does not exclude peace negotiations with Ukraine with Zelensky as President
Ukraine loses another Abrams tank in special operation zone
Mi-28 crew killed as helicopter crashes due to 'technical falfunction'
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy