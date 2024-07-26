Russian woman claims to be mother of Pavel Durov's three children

Pavel Durov's girlfriend claims she has three of his children

Irina Bolgar, a resident of St. Petersburg, said that she had three children — two boys and one girl — from Telegram founder Pavel Durov.

Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/techcrunch/21420233640 by TechCrunch, CC BY 2.0

"I am from St. Petersburg, a lawyer by education, I have been into yoga for over 20 years. I met Pavel in St. Petersburg,” Bolgar said in an interview without specifying the year when they allegedly met.

Irina refused to acknowledge whether she was still having a romantic relationship with Pavel Durov, although she did not deny it either. She also said that she had pictures with Durov, but could not show them without his consent.

According to SPB.Kp.Ru, Irina Bolgar, a native of Tatarstan, was indeed registered in St. Petersburg. This year she turned 43 years old. The woman has three luxury cars registered in her name in St. Petersburg: Mercedes-Benz CLS-Klasse, Mercedes-Benz GL-Klasse and Mercedes-Benz S500.

According to Bolgar, she currently lives with her children in Switzerland.

"Yes, I am the mother of Pavel Durov's three children, that's true. Leya Durova, born in 2013, Daniel Durov, born in 2016, and David Durov, born in 2017," Bolgar said.

Bolgar claims that her marriage to the businessman was not officially registered — she called it a civil marriage. The father recognises the children, they bear his last name.

Irina Bolgar's photos on her social media accounts (@missbolgar) suggest that the family leads a luxurious lifestyle and travels a lot. The tall brunette often posts photos of her and her children in the UAE, Italy and other countries. For example, they visited the Trevi Fountain in Rome, stayed at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Hotel in Dubai and went sailing on the island of Capri.

When traveling, Bolgar prefers to fly private jets, spend time on luxury yachts, buy designer clothes and dine in high end restaurants. She leaves hashtag #durov to every photo of her and her children.

Pavel Durov currently resides in the UAE where he works on IT projects. His net worth is $15.5 billion.

"Instead of buying yachts, I focused on creating social platforms that (I hope) benefit humanity," he said in a recent interview.

Little is known about Pavel Durov's personal life. In 2014, the St. Petersburg registry office revealed that he had a son and a daughter born in 2009 and 2010 from Daria Bondarenko. He met her while studying at St. Petersburg State University, when she came to interview him for a student newspaper. However, the VKontakte administration called the news "tabloid gossip." Durov and Bondarenko declined to comment.