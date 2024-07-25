World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Neo-Nazi movement claims responsibility for Iryna Farion's death

World

The neo-Nazi NS/WP movement* claimed responsibility for the murder of former Ukrainian deputy Iryna Farion. A video that appears to capture the moment of her assassination appeared in a closed Telegram channel associated with the organization.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Johannes Østby, This file, CC BY-SA 2.0

The Ukrainian authorities are analyzing the video to determine whether it is of interest to the investigation.

The author of the video calls himself an "autonomous revolutionary racist.” He explained his motive for the murder by saying that Farion "incites hatred on linguistic grounds within Ukrainian society,” and also stated that he was "trying for the good” of the Ukrainian military:

"While you are fighting the external enemy, I am fighting the internal one.”

NS/WP (National Socialism/White Power)* is recognized as a terrorist organization in Russia and is banned. In 2022, members of this group were detained in Russia in connection with the preparation of an assassination attempt on TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov.

A suspect in the murder of former Verkhovna Rada deputy Iryna Farion was detained in the city of Dnepr, Ukrainian President Zelensky said.

The suspect is 18 years old.

"The operation to detain him was very difficult,” Zelensky said. According to him, police and SBU officers took part in it.

The assassination attempt on Iryna Farion took place on July 19 in Lviv. She was shot in the head. The attacker used a gun without a silencer. The shooter fled the scene. A few hours later, Iryna Farion died in the hospital.

Lviv Mayor Andrei Sadovoy said that "doctors did everything possible, but the injury was incompatible with life.”

*NS/WP (National Socialism/White Power) Terrorist group, banned in Russia

