World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
TV reality show cast in trouble for catching and eating otter in Altai

The Last Hero TV show in trouble after cast catch and eat otter

Society

The cast of The Last Hero TV reality show that is filmed in Russia's Altai and airs on the TV3 channel, butchered and ate an otter. The episode was aired, and the participants spoke about it.

The Last Hero TV show in trouble after cast catch and eat otter
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Paxson Woelber, CC BY-SA 4.0

The Office of the Public Prosecutor of the Altai region evinced interest in the incident. Law-enforcers will check the show for illegal hunting, since catching the otter is allowed only during a certain period of the year in spring and autumn. It is forbidden to hunt for the otter by trapping the animal.

The episode with the otter being eaten by the show cast was aired on July 20. Show participant Pavel Yarygin said that he went fishing and heard an animal howl. After fishing, he saw another participant on the river bank — neurosurgeon Adam Tsarikaev.

"He's cutting up something there,” Yarygin said.

Then they showed the butchered otter itself. Tsarikaev brought the animal's carcass to his partners in the show and offered them to eat it. Other cast members thanked Tsarikaev for the catch, but the actual process of eating the otter was not shown.

"I've seen this done many, many times to large animals, such as sheep,” he said.

On Wednesday, the prosecutor's office of the Altai Republic, where the show is filmed, reported that the environmental prosecutor's office had launched an investigation into the information disseminated in mass media about show participants hunting for fur-bearing animals by participants in a TV show."

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Academic economist falls out of window of her apartment in Moscow

Valentina Bondarenko, a leading researcher at the Center for Institutes of Socio-Economic Development at the Institute of Economics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, fell out of the window of her apartment

Well-known Russian economist falls out of window of her apartment
Former Ukrainian commander Valery Zaluzhny insults the West in his London speech
Valery Zaluzhny's speech in London puts an end to his political career
Joe Biden may strike nuclear blow on Russia before leaving office
Russian most beautiful biker MotoTanya killed because of her Turkish friend's fault
The grand finale of Crooked Joe may have a very sad ending that he does not want Lyuba Lulko Fearing Le Pen, the left saves Macron and recovers "pink neoliberalism" Eduardo Vasco
Where is Joe Biden? What has been happening to him in the last two days?
Russian biker and blogger MotoTanya killed in car accident in Turkey
Founders of Russia's largest online retailer announce divorce under bizarre circumstances
Founders of Russia's largest online retailer announce divorce under bizarre circumstances
Last materials
Moscow car bomb terrorist arrested in Turkey's Bodrum resort
NATO's Supreme Commander in Europe convinced in Russia's victory in Ukraine
Russian soldiers outraged about new bill that bans the use of smartphones in combat
Square of Europe in Moscow renamed into Square of Eurasia
Ukraine officially ready to start negotiations with Russia
Car belonging to special military operation officer blows up in Moscow
The grand finale of Crooked Joe may have a very sad ending that he does not want
Former Ukrainian commander Valery Zaluzhny insults the West in his London speech
Husband and wife who started Russia's largest online retailer announce divorce
Well-known Russian economist falls out of window of her apartment
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy