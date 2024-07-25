Russian forces annihilate another Abrams tank

The Russian group of troops Center destroyed another US-made Abrams tank used by military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said during a daily briefing about the situation in the special military operation zone.

As the department reported, over the past 24 hours, fighters of the Center group annihilated six mechanized, infantry and airborne brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as a military defense brigade in areas of settlements of Timofeevka, Vozdvizhenka, Aleksandro-Shultin, Ivanovka, Toretsk, Novoselovka Pervaya, Mikhailovka and Kalinov of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). In addition, the Russian troops repelled seven counterattacks of Ukrainian assault groups.

In addition to the Abrams tank, the Ukrainian forces lost two other tanks, up to 410 military personnel, two pickup trucks, an Msta-B howitzer and a 100-mm MT-12 Rapier gun.