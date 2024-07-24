NATO's Supreme Commander in Europe accepts Russia wins in Ukraine

NATO's Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, expects Russia to prevail in the conflict in Ukraine, Irish journalist Chay Bowes believes.

"He basically accepts that the Russians will win in Ukraine and "End up on NATOs borders," the journalist wrote on social media.

Bowes commented on Cavoli's speech, in which he warned of a "big Russian problem” that Europe is going to face after the end of hostilities in Ukraine.

During the speech, Cavoli also spoke of the need to strive for a quick victory in conflicts such as the Ukrainian one. According to him, prolongation of hostilities in such cases leads to unpredictable consequences.