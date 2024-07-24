World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
NATO's Supreme Commander in Europe accepts Russia wins in Ukraine

NATO's Supreme Commander in Europe convinced in Russia's victory in Ukraine

World

NATO's Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, expects Russia to prevail in the conflict in Ukraine, Irish journalist Chay Bowes believes.

NATO's Supreme Commander in Europe convinced in Russia's victory in Ukraine
Photo: dvidshub.net by Pvt. Randy Wren is licensed under U.S. federal government

"He basically accepts that the Russians will win in Ukraine and "End up on NATOs borders," the journalist wrote on social media.

Bowes commented on Cavoli's speech, in which he warned of a "big Russian problem” that Europe is going to face after the end of hostilities in Ukraine.

During the speech, Cavoli also spoke of the need to strive for a quick victory in conflicts such as the Ukrainian one. According to him, prolongation of hostilities in such cases leads to unpredictable consequences.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Academic economist falls out of window of her apartment in Moscow

Valentina Bondarenko, a leading researcher at the Center for Institutes of Socio-Economic Development at the Institute of Economics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, fell out of the window of her apartment

Well-known Russian economist falls out of window of her apartment
Former Ukrainian commander Valery Zaluzhny insults the West in his London speech
Valery Zaluzhny's speech in London puts an end to his political career
Joe Biden may strike nuclear blow on Russia before leaving office
Russian most beautiful biker MotoTanya killed because of her Turkish friend's fault
The grand finale of Crooked Joe may have a very sad ending that he does not want Lyuba Lulko Fearing Le Pen, the left saves Macron and recovers "pink neoliberalism" Eduardo Vasco
Where is Joe Biden? What has been happening to him in the last two days?
Russian biker and blogger MotoTanya killed in car accident in Turkey
Founders of Russia's largest online retailer announce divorce under bizarre circumstances
Founders of Russia's largest online retailer announce divorce under bizarre circumstances
Last materials
Moscow car bomb terrorist arrested in Turkey's Bodrum resort
NATO's Supreme Commander in Europe convinced in Russia's victory in Ukraine
Russian soldiers outraged about new bill that bans the use of smartphones in combat
Square of Europe in Moscow renamed into Square of Eurasia
Ukraine officially ready to start negotiations with Russia
Car belonging to special military operation officer blows up in Moscow
The grand finale of Crooked Joe may have a very sad ending that he does not want
Former Ukrainian commander Valery Zaluzhny insults the West in his London speech
Husband and wife who started Russia's largest online retailer announce divorce
Well-known Russian economist falls out of window of her apartment
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy