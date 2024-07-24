Moscow car bomb terrorist arrested in Turkey

Moscow car bomb terrorist arrested in Turkey's Bodrum resort

The suspect in the bombing of the Toyota Land Cruiser SUV that belonged to an officer of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia was detained in Turkey.

The suspect was identified as Russian citizen Evgeny Serebryakov. After Serebryakov planted the bomb underneath the officer's vehicle in Moscow, he managed to fly to Turkey's Bodrum resort.

Arrest was made possible through Interpol

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that representatives of the Russian division of Interpol called the headquarters of the Turkish department of Interpol/Europol at 10:30 (the time coincides with Moscow) and reported that "a man named Evgeny Serebryakov, a Russian citizen, committed a car bomb terrorist attack in Moscow and arrived in Turkey by plane from Moscow.

The Turkish police found out that the Russian left Bodrum airport at 9:40. He was not detained at the airport, since there was no criminal record on his name in Interpol's international database.

Turkish intelligence services, the Interpol department, the immigration department, and the counter-terrorism department were involved in the search of the terrorist. He was identified and detained with the help of information received from the Russian side.

Serebryakov is a 30-year-old native of the Volgograd region of Russia. According to Shot Telegram channel, the man was interested in weapons. He was looking for a job as a manager and worked in a bank before. He spelled his name the Ukrainian way on social media pages.

On Wednesday, July 24, Toyota Land Cruiser SUV of an officer of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces exploded in a parking lot on Sinyavinskaya Street in Moscow. Two people were hurt. The driver lost his feet, whereas his wife suffered lacerated wounds to her face. Both were hospitalised in serious condition, but survived.

The perpetrator attached the bomb to the bottom of the vehicle and detonated it remotely. The power of the explosion was equivalent to 500 grams of TNT.

The terrorist was allegedly acting in accordance with instructions from Ukrainian intelligence services. He may face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.