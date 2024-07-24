World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Moscow car bomb terrorist arrested in Turkey

Moscow car bomb terrorist arrested in Turkey's Bodrum resort

Incidents

The suspect in the bombing of the Toyota Land Cruiser SUV that belonged to an officer of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia was detained in Turkey.

The suspect was identified as Russian citizen Evgeny Serebryakov. After Serebryakov planted the bomb underneath the officer's vehicle in Moscow, he managed to fly to Turkey's Bodrum resort.

Arrest was made possible through Interpol

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that representatives of the Russian division of Interpol called the headquarters of the Turkish department of Interpol/Europol at 10:30 (the time coincides with Moscow) and reported that "a man named Evgeny Serebryakov, a Russian citizen, committed a car bomb terrorist attack in Moscow and arrived in Turkey by plane from Moscow.

The Turkish police found out that the Russian left Bodrum airport at 9:40. He was not detained at the airport, since there was no criminal record on his name in Interpol's international database.

Turkish intelligence services, the Interpol department, the immigration department, and the counter-terrorism department were involved in the search of the terrorist. He was identified and detained with the help of information received from the Russian side.

Serebryakov is a 30-year-old native of the Volgograd region of Russia. According to Shot Telegram channel, the man was interested in weapons. He was looking for a job as a manager and worked in a bank before. He spelled his name the Ukrainian way on social media pages.

On Wednesday, July 24, Toyota Land Cruiser SUV of an officer of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces exploded in a parking lot on Sinyavinskaya Street in Moscow. Two people were hurt. The driver lost his feet, whereas his wife suffered lacerated wounds to her face. Both were hospitalised in serious condition, but survived.

The perpetrator attached the bomb to the bottom of the vehicle and detonated it remotely. The power of the explosion was equivalent to 500 grams of TNT.

The terrorist was allegedly acting in accordance with instructions from Ukrainian intelligence services. He may face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Academic economist falls out of window of her apartment in Moscow

Valentina Bondarenko, a leading researcher at the Center for Institutes of Socio-Economic Development at the Institute of Economics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, fell out of the window of her apartment

Well-known Russian economist falls out of window of her apartment
Former Ukrainian commander Valery Zaluzhny insults the West in his London speech
Valery Zaluzhny's speech in London puts an end to his political career
Joe Biden may strike nuclear blow on Russia before leaving office
Russian most beautiful biker MotoTanya killed because of her Turkish friend's fault
The grand finale of Crooked Joe may have a very sad ending that he does not want Lyuba Lulko Fearing Le Pen, the left saves Macron and recovers "pink neoliberalism" Eduardo Vasco
Where is Joe Biden? What has been happening to him in the last two days?
Russian biker and blogger MotoTanya killed in car accident in Turkey
Founders of Russia's largest online retailer announce divorce under bizarre circumstances
Founders of Russia's largest online retailer announce divorce under bizarre circumstances
Last materials
Moscow car bomb terrorist arrested in Turkey's Bodrum resort
NATO's Supreme Commander in Europe convinced in Russia's victory in Ukraine
Russian soldiers outraged about new bill that bans the use of smartphones in combat
Square of Europe in Moscow renamed into Square of Eurasia
Ukraine officially ready to start negotiations with Russia
Car belonging to special military operation officer blows up in Moscow
The grand finale of Crooked Joe may have a very sad ending that he does not want
Former Ukrainian commander Valery Zaluzhny insults the West in his London speech
Husband and wife who started Russia's largest online retailer announce divorce
Well-known Russian economist falls out of window of her apartment
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy