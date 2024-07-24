Moscow's Square of Europe is now Square of Eurasia

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia

Square of Europe in Moscow has been renamed into Square of Eurasia. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed the decree to rename the site.

Photo: wikimapia by Sergey Korovkin 84, CC BY-SA 4.0

The square was a joint project of Russia and Belgium; its architectural image appeared 22 years ago. There are 48 flags of European countries on the square.

"Rename Square of Europe, located along Berezhkovskaya Embankment near the Kievsky Railway Station in the Dorogomilovo area of ​​the Western administrative district of Moscow, into Square of Eurasia,” the document says.

Square of Europe (aka Europe Square) was built in 2002 as a symbol of the unity of the continent; it was a common project of Russia and Belgium. In the center of the square, an avant-garde monument by Belgian sculptor Olivier Strebel "The Rape of Europe” and a monument dedicated to the "300th anniversary of the reunification of Russia and Ukraine” were installed. Forty-eight columns with flags of European countries on them were erected near the monuments.

Earlier, the State Duma proposed renaming the Gulf of Finland into the Gulf of Neva or the Gulf of Kronstadt in response to unfriendly actions that Finland had been taking in relation to Russia recently. MP Oleg Nilov said that residents of St. Petersburg wonder why the Gulf of Finland was called so if Finland took such a negative attitude towards Russia. The MP also recalled that Russian Emperor Peter the Great named the bay the Gulf of Kronstadt when he founded the city of the same name.

Europe Square in Moscow
Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
