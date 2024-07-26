World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Japanese photographer unveils new 9/11 video shot on professional camera

New professional video shows Twin Towers collapsing in New York on September 11

Japanese photographer Kei Sugimoto posted a new video shot on a professional camera showing the collapse of the World Trade Center towers in New York on September 11, 2001.

New 9/11 video

"Footage I filmed of the World Trade Center Collapsing on 9/11/2001. Filmed from the roof of 64 St Marks Place in NYC on a Sony VX2000 with teleconverter. For historical archival purposes only," he wrote in the caption to the video.

The footage shows plumes of black smoke rising from the towers before they both tumble down.

On the morning of September 11, 2001, 19 Al-Qaeda terrorists (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) hijacked four passenger airliners. The terrorists crashed two of the airplanes into the Twin Towers in New York. Another one crashed into the Pentagon building, and the fourth plane crashed in Pennsylvania.

All of the19 militants, 2,977 people were killed in the attacks, another 24 went missing. Most of the victims were civilians. The terrorist attack was the largest in history in terms of the number of victims.

