Russian strikes indicate Moscow aims to change Zelensky's regime

Missile attacks on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine have become systemic. This indicates that Moscow set the goal to change the Kyiv regime, making its maintenance an impossible task for the West.

"One doesn't negotiate with terrorists,” State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on October 11 on his Telegram channel.

According to Volodin, the Kyiv regime has become a terrorist one. This is evidenced by the regular shelling of nuclear power plants in Zaporozhye and Kursk regions, assassinations of public figures on the territory of Ukraine and Russia, acts of sabotage on the Crimean Bridge. Therefore, peace negotiations with Zelensky are impossible, Volodin believes.

Peace negotiations exist only in the form of messages

However, there are numerous reports in the media saying that Moscow is allegedly seeking a negotiation process with Kyiv.

Top officials of Kazakhstan, Turkey, Austria, Iran announced their readiness to act as intermediaries in the process of negotiations. Ukraine actively denies this process and says that it would be ready for talks only on its own terms, i. e. after the return of the "occupied lands."

The speaker of the Federation Council of Russia, Valentina Matvienko, also said not too long ago that Moscow was ready to sit down at the negotiating table with Zelensky. President Vladimir Putin also said that he did not refuse, but only on Russian terms. These include the recognition of new territories that have already entered the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation, demilitarization, denazification, and the neutral status of Ukraine.

However, all those statements were made before the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the Crimean Bridge. After the terrorist attack on the bridge, Putin announced at the Security Council on October 10 that the Kyiv regime was using terrorist methods and threatened to respond. Even before the meeting, the Russian forces struck a powerful missile blow on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

We assume that Moscow is working to change the regime in Ukraine rather than force the regime to peace (although there is such a version as well).

The following may prove our point:

On October 11, Russia continued missile attacks targeting Ukraine's energy system. Missiles and kamikaze drones struck thermal power plants in Vinnytsia, Kryvyi Rih, Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia (uncontrolled part), Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv regions. All large thermal power plants in the country were struck in one day.

"The Ladyzhynska TPP (in the Vinnytsia region) feeds the south-west of the country. It operates in addition to the South Ukrainian NPP. Thus, a power shortage will be created in the power grid section, and it will be impossible to overcome the problem due to the destruction of the Kryvyi Rih TPP (yesterday) and the Ladyzhynska TPP (today). "The capacities have been knocked out, and one nuclear power plant is unlikely to be able to cover the demand. It turns out that all large thermal stations were damaged in one astronomical day," Rybar Telegram channel said.

2. Kazakhstan and a number of other countries called on their compatriots to leave Ukraine. Such calls suggest that the strikes will continue.

3. The Russian forces started attacking railway junctions in the west of Ukraine. In the Khmelnytsky region, the Shepetovsky railway junction and a repair plant were destroyed today. Those were very important facilities for supplying the troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

4. The Starlink communication system in Ukraine was disabled, a number of sources said. On October 11, it was reported that Russia struck Starlink terminals. According to unconfirmed reports, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is close to losing control of the troops.

If there is no help from the West, there will be no Zelensky regime

The tasks are as follows:

make it unbearable for the West to maintain Ukraine,

cause the country to enter chaos,

deprive Ukraine of access to the sea,

bring adequate politicians to power in Ukraine after Zelensky and company panic and flee.

They have already been prepared in Russia and are waiting for a signal.

It appears that there is no need for the Russian Armed Forces to go to Ukraine's western borders.