World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Chairwoman of Federation Council of Russia urges Ukraine to negotiate

Russia

Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Federation Council of Russia, invited the Ukrainian Parliament to sit down at the negotiating table. Russia advocates a peaceful settlement of the crisis, she noted, TASS reports.

Chairwoman of Federation Council of Russia urges Ukraine to negotiate

"Let's sit down at the negotiating table today on the platform of the parliamentary twenty. The Parliament of Russia and the Parliament of Ukraine. Let's try to understand each other and find agreements," Matviyenko said.

The chairwoman of the Upper House of the Parliament noted that Moscow had many times offered to resolve the Ukrainian crisis through negotiations. Moreover, the sides were close to achieving agreements, she said.

"Unfortunately, Ukraine, obviously being under external control, turned those agreements down,” Matvienko stated.

Earlier, Valentina Matviyenko said that Moscow was ready to stop hostilities during the special military operation in Ukraine, but only on Russian terms.

"When I spoke about the negotiations, I meant that, the entry of four new subjects into the Russian Federation was not to be discussed. This is already part of our Russia. However, we are ready to stop further hostilities, although only on the terms that Russia will offer,” she said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Conflicts
An hour after tactical nuclear strike, Russia will move to take Kyiv

The British press has recently reported that Russia was going to conduct a nuclear test either on the borders with Ukraine or in the Black Sea.

An hour after tactical nuclear strike, Russia will move to take Kyiv
Russian troops ready for counterattack in Kherson region
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian troops ready for counterattack in Kherson region
World
Former Pentagon analyst: Russia obtains secure position to defend new territories
Russia
Russia officially becomes 113,000 square kilometers larger
Alexander Shtorm An hour after tactical nuclear strike, Russia will move to take Kyiv Alexander Shtorm Andrey Mihayloff Poland kills two birds with one stone as a result of Nord Stream explosions Andrey Mihayloff Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Smart working: A Revolution, or a missed opportunity? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
World
Americans crack down on Biden for sending even more millions to Ukraine after Hurricane Ian
Russia
Putin orders to take Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant into federal ownership
NATO and Russia: A long and winding road from junior partner to enemy
Europe
NATO and Russia: A long and winding road from junior partner to enemy
Last materials
Chairwoman of Federation Council of Russia urges Ukraine to negotiate
USA will stop supplying arms to Ukraine when Europe goes bankrupt
Can the world renounce nuclear weapons for the sake of global peace?
Former director of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant informed Kyiv about its resistance to flooding
An hour after tactical nuclear strike, Russia will move to take Kyiv
NATO and Russia: A long and winding road from junior partner to enemy
Putin orders to take Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant into federal ownership
Americans crack down on Biden for sending even more millions to Ukraine after Hurricane Ian
Former Pentagon analyst: Russia obtains secure position to defend new territories
International Boxing Association reinstates boxers from Russia and Belarus
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy