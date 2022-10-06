Chairwoman of Federation Council of Russia urges Ukraine to negotiate

Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Federation Council of Russia, invited the Ukrainian Parliament to sit down at the negotiating table. Russia advocates a peaceful settlement of the crisis, she noted, TASS reports.

"Let's sit down at the negotiating table today on the platform of the parliamentary twenty. The Parliament of Russia and the Parliament of Ukraine. Let's try to understand each other and find agreements," Matviyenko said.

The chairwoman of the Upper House of the Parliament noted that Moscow had many times offered to resolve the Ukrainian crisis through negotiations. Moreover, the sides were close to achieving agreements, she said.

"Unfortunately, Ukraine, obviously being under external control, turned those agreements down,” Matvienko stated.

Earlier, Valentina Matviyenko said that Moscow was ready to stop hostilities during the special military operation in Ukraine, but only on Russian terms.