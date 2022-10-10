World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Dmitry Medvedev: Kyiv regime should be dismantled completely

Russia

The Kyiv regime should be toppled completely. This should be the goal of Russia's future actions conducted as part of the special military operation in Ukraine, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia wrote on his Telegram channel.

Dmitry Medvedev: Kyiv regime should be dismantled completely

Commenting on Russia's large-scale missile attack on the infrastructure of Ukraine on October 10, Medvedev noted that "other episodes” would follow.

The Ukrainian authorities with the current regime will always pose a constant, direct and clear threat to Russia, he added.

"Therefore, in addition to the need to protect our people and borders, it is the complete dismantling of the political regime of Ukraine that should be the goal of our future actions, in my opinion,” Medvedev explained.

On Monday, October 10, Russia launched missile attacks on energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other regions of Ukraine. Eyewitnesses reported explosions in Lviv, Odessa, Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy and Rivne regions. In Western Ukraine, contact networks were damaged, numerous problems with accessing the Internet were reported. The attacks led to power outages and disrupted water supplies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed the attacks on the territory of Ukraine. According to him, Russia targeted energy, military and communications facilities.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Former Ukrainan MP: Zelensky flees, Ukraine plunges into chaos

Ukraine has suffered significant damage in just a couple of hours. Attacks on critical infrastructure continue, Ilya Kiva, former Ukrainian MP wrote

Former Ukrainan MP: Zelensky flees, Ukraine plunges into chaos
Ukrainian sources: Zelensky is building nuclear bomb
World
Ukrainian sources: Zelensky is building nuclear bomb
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Multiple explosions reported throughout Ukraine following attack on Crimean Bridge
Hotspots and Incidents
Putin: Ukraine tried to explode Turkish Stream gas pipeline
Anton Kulikov Europe will not hesitate to sacrifice Asia amid the struggle for fuel Anton Kulikov Lyuba Lulko US in need of propaganda nuclear strike Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Anna Kikina: Russia's only woman cosmonaut tames SpaceX Crew Dragon Dmitry Sudakov
World
Medvedev names the next political target of Russia's operation in Ukraine
World
Russia reveals the next target for the strikes in Ukraine
Putin warns Ukraine of tough action should terrorist attacks continue
Russia
Putin warns Ukraine of tough action should terrorist attacks continue
Last materials
Russian Parliament proposes to blow out the NATO satellite constellation
Chechen President Kadyrov finally happy with how special operation goes
Russia reveals the next target for the strikes in Ukraine
Dmitry Medvedev: Kyiv regime should be dismantled completely
Russia and Belarus deploy join regional group of troops
Medvedev names the next political target of Russia's operation in Ukraine
Lukashenko: Belarus to deploy a joint group of troops with Russia
Ukrainian sources: Zelensky is building nuclear bomb
Putin warns Ukraine of tough action should terrorist attacks continue
Putin: Ukraine tried to explode Turkish Stream gas pipeline
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy