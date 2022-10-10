Dmitry Medvedev: Kyiv regime should be dismantled completely

The Kyiv regime should be toppled completely. This should be the goal of Russia's future actions conducted as part of the special military operation in Ukraine, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia wrote on his Telegram channel.

Commenting on Russia's large-scale missile attack on the infrastructure of Ukraine on October 10, Medvedev noted that "other episodes” would follow.

The Ukrainian authorities with the current regime will always pose a constant, direct and clear threat to Russia, he added.

"Therefore, in addition to the need to protect our people and borders, it is the complete dismantling of the political regime of Ukraine that should be the goal of our future actions, in my opinion,” Medvedev explained.

On Monday, October 10, Russia launched missile attacks on energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other regions of Ukraine. Eyewitnesses reported explosions in Lviv, Odessa, Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy and Rivne regions. In Western Ukraine, contact networks were damaged, numerous problems with accessing the Internet were reported. The attacks led to power outages and disrupted water supplies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed the attacks on the territory of Ukraine. According to him, Russia targeted energy, military and communications facilities.