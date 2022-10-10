Multiple explosions reported throughout Ukraine following attack on Crimean Bridge

On Monday, October 10, a number of explosions occurred in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Later, officials from other regions of Ukraine reported rocket attacks as well. Air raid sirens went off throughout Ukraine. Energy infrastructure facilities were damaged in a number of cities. Many incidents of power outages were reported.

Explosions in large cities of Ukraine, including Kyiv, were reported in the morning of October 10. The escalation followed the explosion on the Crimean Bridge, which Russian President Vladimir Putin called a terrorist attack against critical infrastructure the day before.

In Kyiv and the region, several explosions occurred in the Shevchenko district in the city center, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. City residents were asked to find shelters, central streets were blocked. According to Klitschko, critical infrastructure of the city was damaged, several people were hurt. The Kyiv metro stopped working and is now used as a shelter.

In the Lviv region, local authorities reported attacks on energy infrastructure facilities. According to Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy, an explosion occurred at a critical infrastructure facility. Mobile communication in the city was interrupted. Part of the city was left without electricity, city's thermal power plants stopped working. All schools switched to distance learning.

In the Kharkiv region, explosions were heard in the city of Kharkiv. Local residents were asked to stay in shelters, the head of the region, Oleg Sinegubov said. The Kharkiv metro went out of service.

Explosions and attacks on objects of critical infrastructure were also reported in Khmelnitsky, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk regions. Electricity and water supplies were interrupted in many of those regions. Public transportation went out of service.

On October 8, an explosion occurred on Russia's Crimean Bridge. A truck explosion caused seven fuel tanks of the train en route to the Crimea to catch fire. Two road sections of the automobile part of the bridge collapsed. The investigative Committee of Russia later said that three people were killed in the explosion and fire.

Russian President Vladimir Putin later announced that the attack on the Crimean Bridge was conducted by Ukrainian special services. Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev urged to "destroy terrorists — the criminal Kyiv regime."