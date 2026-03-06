Hungary Halts Fuel Deliveries to Ukraine After Russian Oil Transit Stops on Druzhba Pipeline

Hungary has stopped supplying gasoline and diesel fuel to Ukraine after the suspension of Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said during a broadcast on Kossuth Radio.

According to the Hungarian leader, Budapest will also halt the transit of certain goods considered essential for Ukraine that normally pass through Hungarian territory.

Fuel Supplies to Ukraine Suspended

The decision followed the disruption of Russian oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline, one of the largest oil transport systems linking Russia with Central Europe. The stoppage has already triggered economic and political tensions across the region.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán did not clarify how long the restrictions might remain in place but confirmed that the suspension applies both to direct fuel deliveries and to the transit of several key commodities destined for Ukraine.

Uncertainty Over Bank Vehicle Incident in Hungary

It remains unclear whether Hungary's measures relate to another incident reported earlier by Ukrainian authorities involving the detention of vehicles belonging to Oschadbank, Ukraine's state savings bank.

The Hungarian prime minister did not mention the case during his radio appearance, according to the local news portal 24.

Earlier, Oschadbank stated that Hungarian authorities detained two armored vehicles on March 5 while they transported cash and gold under an agreement with Raiffeisen Bank of Austria.

The Ukrainian bank also reported that the whereabouts of seven of its employees remain unknown following the incident.

Kyiv Demands Release of Bank Employees

Andrii Sybiha, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, strongly criticized the situation and accused Hungary of effectively taking the bank staff hostage.

"Hungary has taken the bank employees hostage,” the minister said, demanding their immediate release.

The Ukrainian diplomat added that the reasons behind the detention remain unclear and called for urgent clarification from Hungarian authorities.

The episode unfolds amid growing tension between Budapest and Kyiv over energy supplies, transit routes, and broader political disagreements.