Ukraine–Hungary Conflict Intensifies Over Druzhba Pipeline and EU Funding

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Ukraine does not intend to restore the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline. He explained his position by pointing out that the pipeline transports Russian oil to European countries. According to the Ukrainian leader, he has already informed European officials of Kyiv's decision.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Quartl, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Druzhba pipeline

Zelensky also sharply criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has demanded that Ukraine resume oil transit through the pipeline. The Ukrainian president claimed that Orbán needs Russian oil primarily for domestic political reasons.

"He needs Russian oil in order to win elections," Zelensky said while commenting on the Hungarian leader's position.

Hungary Blocks EU Loan to Ukraine

The dispute intensified after President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced on February 11 that the European Parliament had approved an additional €90 billion loan package for Ukraine.

However, on February 20 Hungary blocked the allocation of these funds. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Budapest would continue blocking the financial assistance until Ukraine restores Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline.

Orbán Threatens Political Pressure

Speaking in March at the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán warned that Budapest would force Kyiv to resume the pipeline's operation.

Orbán clarified that he was not referring to military force but to political and financial tools that Hungary could use to pressure Ukraine.

"We will achieve this not through deals, agreements, or compromises, but through strength. Ukraine must restore the pipeline and fulfill its obligations under the association agreement with the European Union. It should not obstruct the energy supply of any EU country. We will get what we want. This is a battle we should not be afraid of," said Viktor Orbán.

Oil deliveries through the pipeline — largely operated by Russian companies — were suspended on January 27 after pumping stations were reportedly damaged.

Hungary and Slovakia have criticized Kyiv following the interruption and attempted to block additional sanctions against Russia.

Dispute Over Responsibility for the Shutdown

Ukraine claims the disruption occurred after a Russian strike damaged infrastructure connected to the pipeline.

However, officials in Hungary and Slovakia argue that the pipeline itself remains intact and accuse Kyiv of halting supplies for political reasons.

In response to the suspension of oil deliveries, Hungary stopped supplying Ukraine with diesel fuel, while Slovakia halted electricity exports to the country.

Zelensky's Remarks Spark Further Controversy

Responding to Budapest's pressure, Zelensky issued remarks that many observers interpreted as a threat directed toward Hungary's leadership.

"We hope that one person in the European Union will not block €90 billion so that Ukrainian soldiers can receive weapons. Otherwise, we will give this person's address to our armed forces. Let them call him and talk to him in their own language," Zelensky said, emphasizing that Kyiv has no alternative to the financial support it expects from the EU.

Russian officials reacted sharply to Zelensky's statement. Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for crimes of the Kyiv regime, suggested that the Ukrainian president was effectively testing NATO's Article 5 on collective defense.

He also remarked sarcastically that European leaders might soon attempt to portray Zelensky's comments as a harmless joke.