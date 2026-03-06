World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Tehran Risks Losing Billions as UAE Explores Asset Freeze

World

The United Arab Emirates are studying the possibility of freezing Iranian assets held on their territory, according to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal. Such a move could put billions of dollars belonging to Iran at risk and sharply restrict Tehran's financial operations abroad.

Aerial view of Dubai at night
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Oiva Eskola from Finland, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Aerial view of Dubai at night

If the Emirates move forward with the plan, Iran's ability to access foreign currency and international trade networks could shrink dramatically. Sources say Emirati officials have already privately informed Iranian representatives about the potential measures. Analysts warn that the step could effectively "cut off one of Tehran's most important economic arteries” by limiting access to global financial channels.

UAE Weighs Financial Crackdown on Iranian Networks

Several sources told The Wall Street Journal that authorities in the United Arab Emirates also consider alternative measures aimed at disrupting illicit Iranian financial operations.

These steps may include restrictions on local currency exchange houses involved in schemes that transfer money outside official banking systems. Officials also discuss freezing the assets of shell companies operating abroad and linked to Iranian financial networks.

The measures would primarily target accounts connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which Western governments often accuse of running extensive financial and logistical networks beyond Iran's borders.

Possible Action Against Iran's Shadow Fleet

According to the report, the Emirates do not rule out seizing Iranian vessels as part of a broader effort to weaken the country's so-called shadow fleet, which Tehran allegedly uses to bypass sanctions and maintain oil exports.

For many years, the United Arab Emirates have served as a key financial hub for Iranian individuals and companies seeking to avoid Western sanctions, making the country an essential gateway for trade and financial transactions linked to Iran.

Abu Dhabi Denies Entering War With Iran

On March 3, the news portal Axios reported that the Emirates were allegedly considering military action against Iran in response to missile and drone attacks attributed to the Islamic Republic.

The country's Foreign Ministry later denied that Abu Dhabi had made any decision to enter the conflict.

"The country has faced more than a thousand attacks, a number that exceeds the total directed against all other targeted states combined, and our armed forces responded with full professionalism and effectiveness,” the ministry stated.

Officials also stressed that the United Arab Emirates are not participating in the conflict and have not allowed their territory, territorial waters, or airspace to be used for any attack on Iran.

At the same time, the government emphasized that the country retains its right to self-defense.

Meanwhile, officials in Washington say retaliatory strikes by Iran have already affected twelve countries. The figure came from Brad Cooper, head of United States Central Command. The general did not name the countries but said their governments remain "far from pleased” with Tehran's actions.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
A New Anti-American Coalition Emerges as Iran Conflict Reshapes World Order
Asia
A New Anti-American Coalition Emerges as Iran Conflict Reshapes World Order
Iran Claims Missile Strike on Israeli Defense Ministry and Ben Gurion Airport
Hotspots and Incidents
Iran Claims Missile Strike on Israeli Defense Ministry and Ben Gurion Airport
Global Aviation Faces Crisis as Jet Fuel Prices Skyrocket
Asia
Global Aviation Faces Crisis as Jet Fuel Prices Skyrocket
Popular
Russian Varshavyanka Submarine Sinks After US Strike on Bandar Abbas Naval Base

The U.S. strike on Iran’s Bandar Abbas naval base reportedly sank the country’s most advanced Kilo-class submarine, raising concerns about the future strength of Iran’s navy

Russian Varshavyanka Submarine Sinks After US Strike on Bandar Abbas Naval Base
Putin Suggests Russia Could Stop Gas Supplies to Europe Immediately
Putin Suggests Russia Could Stop Gas Supplies to Europe Immediately
Iran Claims Missile Strike on Israeli Defense Ministry and Ben Gurion Airport
Iran Warns of Strike on Dimona Reactor if Israel Attempts Regime Change
Global Aviation Faces Crisis as Jet Fuel Prices Skyrocket Petr Ermilin Nakhchivan Drone Incident: Could Azerbaijan Become Proxy in Ground War Against Iran? Lyuba Lulko Qatar Halts LNG Production After Attack, Raising Fears of Global Energy Supply Shock Oleg Artyukov
Nakhchivan Drone Incident: Could Azerbaijan Become Proxy in Ground War Against Iran?
Iran Strikes US Military Position in Erbil as Tehran Expands Military Campaign
Global Aviation Faces Crisis as Jet Fuel Prices Skyrocket
Global Aviation Faces Crisis as Jet Fuel Prices Skyrocket
Last materials
Tehran Risks Losing Billions as UAE Explores Asset Freeze
Global Aviation Faces Crisis as Jet Fuel Prices Skyrocket
Russian Varshavyanka Submarine Sinks After US Strike on Bandar Abbas Naval Base
Nakhchivan Drone Incident: Could Azerbaijan Become Proxy in Ground War Against Iran?
Ukraine–Hungary Conflict Intensifies Over Druzhba Pipeline and EU Funding
Sterilization and Pet Health: Why Dogs and Cats May Gain Weight After Surgery
Qatar Halts LNG Production After Attack, Raising Fears of Global Energy Supply Shock
Hormuz Strait Crisis: Europe in Energy Shock, Trump Proposes Military Convoys
Simple Beet Salad With Caramelized Onions: A Quick Alternative to Classic Vinaigrette
Physicians Share Strange but True Facts About the Human Body
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.