World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Friendly Trump–Zelensky Call Signals Push for Rapid Peace Deal

World

Donald Trump, President of the United States, told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he would like the war to end within a month, according to sources cited by Axios. The remarks reportedly came during a phone conversation described by participants as constructive and notably friendly.

Donald Trump
Photo: White House website
Donald Trump

A Call Framed by Urgency

Sources familiar with the discussion indicated that Trump emphasized his preference for reaching a peace agreement as quickly as possible. Despite that stated goal, significant disagreements between Kyiv and Moscow remain, particularly over territorial questions that continue to complicate negotiations.

Zelensky expressed hope that the war could end this year. Trump responded that the conflict had lasted far too long and added that he would prefer to see it concluded within a month.

The approximately 30-minute call marked the first direct conversation between the two leaders since their meeting in Davos earlier this year. Multiple accounts characterized the exchange as positive in tone, a detail observers view as diplomatically significant given the tensions surrounding the conflict.

Rubio Signals Limits to Patience

Separately, Secretary of State Marco Rubio reinforced Washington's commitment to the diplomatic track while issuing a clear warning about time constraints. He stated that the United States does not intend to withdraw from efforts to resolve the conflict but stressed that Trump's patience is not unlimited.

Rubio also voiced frustration over the duration of the war, saying the President does not understand why the conflict continues despite extensive diplomatic engagement and political investment by the United States.

"If we step away, who will carry this forward? The UN will not. Europe will not. Without US involvement, the negotiations would likely stall,” Rubio said.

The Secretary of State argued that the United States remains uniquely positioned to facilitate dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, suggesting that the absence of American mediation could jeopardize the entire negotiation process.

Diplomatic Scheduling Shifts

Amid the renewed diplomatic activity, a major three-party meeting connected to the Ukraine issue has been postponed to early March, according to a source cited by TASS. The location of the gathering has not yet been finalized.

Swiss authorities earlier confirmed that Geneva would host additional discussions involving US and Ukrainian representatives. On the same day, separate US talks with Iranian officials are expected, underscoring Geneva's role as a central venue for high-level diplomacy.

Switzerland's involvement, officials noted, remains strictly organizational, with Bern acting as facilitator rather than participant in the negotiations themselves.

Political Context

The reported Trump-Zelensky conversation highlights the administration's continued emphasis on accelerating a potential settlement. The President's remarks align with broader signals from Washington pointing to urgency, impatience with prolonged hostilities, and a desire for measurable progress.

Whether such timelines prove realistic remains uncertain. Territorial disputes, security guarantees, and strategic calculations on both sides continue to present formidable obstacles. Yet the latest exchanges indicate that diplomatic momentum, at least from the US perspective, is intensifying rather than fading.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Paris and London Want to Stir p Another Cuban Missile Crisis
Europe
Paris and London Want to Stir p Another Cuban Missile Crisis
Scientists Model 'Most Attractive Woman' for Russian Men
Society
Scientists Model 'Most Attractive Woman' for Russian Men
Senior Ukrainian Officials Detained in Major Embezzlement Probe
World
Senior Ukrainian Officials Detained in Major Embezzlement Probe
Popular
Russia Develops New 'Unstoppable' Missile That Outstrips Oreshnik IRBM

British media cite statements by a Russian military commentator about an alleged new hypersonic missile

Russia Develops New 'Unstoppable' Missile That Outstrips Oreshnik IRBM
Yellow Sea Becomes Flashpoint Again After US and Chinese Military Aircraft Incident
Yellow Sea Becomes Flashpoint Again After US and Chinese Military Aircraft Incident
Russian Forces Blow Up Dam to Disrupt Supply Routes Near Kostiantynivka
Hungary’s April Showdown: Globalists Ready to Topple Europe's Most Disloyal Leader
Siberia’s Lost Mega-Lakes and Craters Reshaping Arctic Landscape Alexander Shtorm Hungary’s April Showdown: Globalists Ready to Topple Europe's Most Disloyal Leader Lyuba Lulko Chinese Rare Earth Stocks Surge After US Dependency Warning Oleg Artyukov
Scientists Model 'Most Attractive Woman' for Russian Men
Germany Says Debate on Seized Russian Assets for Ukraine Is Over
Zelensky Responds to Russian Intelligence Claims on Nuclear Weapons
Zelensky Responds to Russian Intelligence Claims on Nuclear Weapons
Last materials
Russia Faces Inflation Pressures Despite Expected Rate Cuts
Moscow Comments on Boat Incident Near Cuba as Havana Reports Armed Infiltration Attempt
Siberia’s Lost Mega-Lakes and Craters Reshaping Arctic Landscape
Russian Forces Blow Up Dam to Disrupt Supply Routes Near Kostiantynivka
Coffee Reduces Prostate Cancer Risk
Scientists Model 'Most Attractive Woman' for Russian Men
Hungary’s April Showdown: Globalists Ready to Topple Europe's Most Disloyal Leader
Yellow Sea Becomes Flashpoint Again After US and Chinese Military Aircraft Incident
Chinese Rare Earth Stocks Surge After US Dependency Warning
Paris and London Want to Stir p Another Cuban Missile Crisis
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.