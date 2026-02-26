Friendly Trump–Zelensky Call Signals Push for Rapid Peace Deal

Donald Trump, President of the United States, told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he would like the war to end within a month, according to sources cited by Axios. The remarks reportedly came during a phone conversation described by participants as constructive and notably friendly.

Photo: White House website Donald Trump

A Call Framed by Urgency

Sources familiar with the discussion indicated that Trump emphasized his preference for reaching a peace agreement as quickly as possible. Despite that stated goal, significant disagreements between Kyiv and Moscow remain, particularly over territorial questions that continue to complicate negotiations.

Zelensky expressed hope that the war could end this year. Trump responded that the conflict had lasted far too long and added that he would prefer to see it concluded within a month.

The approximately 30-minute call marked the first direct conversation between the two leaders since their meeting in Davos earlier this year. Multiple accounts characterized the exchange as positive in tone, a detail observers view as diplomatically significant given the tensions surrounding the conflict.

Rubio Signals Limits to Patience

Separately, Secretary of State Marco Rubio reinforced Washington's commitment to the diplomatic track while issuing a clear warning about time constraints. He stated that the United States does not intend to withdraw from efforts to resolve the conflict but stressed that Trump's patience is not unlimited.

Rubio also voiced frustration over the duration of the war, saying the President does not understand why the conflict continues despite extensive diplomatic engagement and political investment by the United States.

"If we step away, who will carry this forward? The UN will not. Europe will not. Without US involvement, the negotiations would likely stall,” Rubio said.

The Secretary of State argued that the United States remains uniquely positioned to facilitate dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, suggesting that the absence of American mediation could jeopardize the entire negotiation process.

Diplomatic Scheduling Shifts

Amid the renewed diplomatic activity, a major three-party meeting connected to the Ukraine issue has been postponed to early March, according to a source cited by TASS. The location of the gathering has not yet been finalized.

Swiss authorities earlier confirmed that Geneva would host additional discussions involving US and Ukrainian representatives. On the same day, separate US talks with Iranian officials are expected, underscoring Geneva's role as a central venue for high-level diplomacy.

Switzerland's involvement, officials noted, remains strictly organizational, with Bern acting as facilitator rather than participant in the negotiations themselves.

Political Context

The reported Trump-Zelensky conversation highlights the administration's continued emphasis on accelerating a potential settlement. The President's remarks align with broader signals from Washington pointing to urgency, impatience with prolonged hostilities, and a desire for measurable progress.

Whether such timelines prove realistic remains uncertain. Territorial disputes, security guarantees, and strategic calculations on both sides continue to present formidable obstacles. Yet the latest exchanges indicate that diplomatic momentum, at least from the US perspective, is intensifying rather than fading.