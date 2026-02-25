World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
129 Media Workers Killed Worldwide Amid Conflicts in 2025

World

In 2025, 129 journalists and media workers lost their lives in the course of armed conflicts, according to a report by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reviewed by Le Monde.

Reporter's camera
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jef132, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Reporter's camera

For comparison, CPJ documented 124 journalist deaths in 2024, indicating a further rise in fatalities affecting the global media community.

Gaza Emerges as Deadliest Area

CPJ attributes responsibility for roughly two-thirds of the deaths recorded in 2025 to Israel. The organization reports that 86 media workers were killed in the Gaza Strip. More than 60 percent of those killed were Palestinian journalists covering the hostilities.

Other High-Risk Regions for Journalists

Beyond Gaza, Sudan ranked among the most dangerous locations for members of the press, with nine journalists killed. Ukraine followed, where four media professionals lost their lives while reporting on the conflict.

Sharp Increase in Drone-Related Incidents

The report highlights a dramatic growth in the use of drones in attacks involving journalists. CPJ recorded 39 such cases in 2025, compared with just two incidents documented in 2023, underscoring a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Organized Crime Remains a Major Threat

Outside war zones, organized crime continued to pose severe risks to journalists. In Mexico, six journalists were killed in 2025. Similar incidents were also documented in India and Peru, reflecting persistent dangers unrelated to conventional armed conflicts.

Concerns Over Lack of Accountability

CPJ emphasized that transparent investigations were absent in most documented cases of targeted killings. The organization noted that perpetrators frequently avoid prosecution, reinforcing patterns of impunity.

The Committee to Protect Journalists called on the international community to strengthen protections for journalists and ensure accountability for crimes committed against media workers.

