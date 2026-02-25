World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Germany Says Debate on Seized Russian Assets for Ukraine Is Over

World

The issue of using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine has been removed from the agenda, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said during a press conference with Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot. The event was broadcast by the German Foreign Office.

Europe vs Russia
Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use
Europe vs Russia

Berlin Declares Discussion Concluded

Johann Wadephul explained that the debate has ended for now because other instruments exist to assist Ukraine. He emphasized that the topic has been "fully clarified,” adding that the EU has already initiated an alternative financial mechanism.

"The issue has been definitively clarified. We initiated this loan, so this is the path we intend to follow. But at present, the discussion is concluded thanks to a very strong set of alternative tools,” Wadephul said.

EU Loan Plan and Hungarian Veto

Instead of directly confiscating Russian assets, EU member states opted to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion credit package. According to the proposal, €60 billion would fund arms purchases for the Ukrainian military, while €30 billion would support Ukraine's state budget. The European Parliament approved the measure, but Hungary blocked the loan at the level of the Council of the European Union.

Confiscation Still Possible Later

Wadephul noted that the issue of confiscating frozen Russian assets could return to the agenda when the question of compensation for damages arises. For now, however, European policymakers are focusing on alternative financing channels.

Background of the Decision

On February 4, EU ambassadors agreed on the €90 billion loan for Kyiv, with disbursement expected in April. The decision served as an alternative to the direct use of frozen Russian assets. Later, the Financial Times, citing sources, reported that Hungary had blocked the initiative. According to the publication, Budapest's position may be linked to upcoming parliamentary elections.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
River of Waste: Tons of Garbage Drift Along Tisza from Ukraine to Hungary
Society
River of Waste: Tons of Garbage Drift Along Tisza from Ukraine to Hungary
Russian Authorities Investigate Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Over Terrorism Allegations
Russia
Russian Authorities Investigate Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Over Terrorism Allegations
Zelensky Shows His Bunker, Says He Can See 'Beginning of the End'
World
Zelensky Shows His Bunker, Says He Can See 'Beginning of the End'
Popular
Vladimir Putin Issues Nuclear Warning as Russia Alleges Western 'Dirty Bomb' Plans

Russia intensifies its rhetoric on nuclear risks as Vladimir Putin and Russian intelligence agencies accuse Western powers of exploring dangerous escalation scenarios in the Ukraine conflict

Vladimir Putin Issues Nuclear Warning as Russia Alleges Western 'Dirty Bomb' Plans
Zelensky Ridiculed in Russia Over His Soviet Bunker
Zelensky Ridiculed in Russia Over His Soviet Bunker
Zelensky Shows His Bunker, Says He Can See 'Beginning of the End'
Archival Footage Emerges of Russian Airborne Landing Near Kyiv
Russia Wins Economic Shield as Trump Loses Trade War Authority Lyuba Lulko Russia–US Megaproject Speculation: Strategic Logic Behind the Bering Strait Tunnel Andrey Mihayloff Iran is not Venezuela Costantino Ceoldo
Russia Wins Economic Shield as Trump Loses Trade War Authority
Pizza Dog Scandal Sparks Public Outrage Across Russia
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Responds to Russian Investigation
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Responds to Russian Investigation
Last materials
Xi Jinping Calls for Equal Participation in Ukraine Peace Process
Europe’s Largest Economy Returns to Growth After Two Years of Contraction
Russia Develops New 'Unstoppable' Missile That Outstrips Oreshnik IRBM
European Intelligence Services Sow Fears Over Russian Real Estate Deals
River of Waste: Tons of Garbage Drift Along Tisza from Ukraine to Hungary
Deadly Drone Strike Hits Smolensk Chemical Plant, Four Killed
Russia Wins Economic Shield as Trump Loses Trade War Authority
El Mencho’s Killing: US–Mexico Operation and the Risk of Cartel Realignment
Putin Warns of Alleged Threats to TurkStream and Blue Stream Pipelines
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Responds to Russian Investigation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.