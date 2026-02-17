Germany Halts ASUS and Acer PC Sales After Nokia Patent Dispute

A court in Munich has prohibited the sale of desktop and laptop computers from ASUS and Acer in Germany, reports PC Welt. While the ruling's precise legal basis remains undisclosed, journalists link the decision to alleged patent violations involving Nokia. Both manufacturers have acknowledged the restriction and pledged to address the situation.

Photo: GoodFon.com by Microsoft, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ A Windows laptop

Patent Dispute at the Center

Earlier, Nokia filed lawsuits against ASUS, Acer, and Hisense, accusing the electronics companies of infringing multiple patents. According to reports, Nokia claims that the disputed technologies involve three patents related to video encoding.

Hisense reportedly settled with Nokia before court proceedings by paying licensing fees. In contrast, ASUS and Acer now face sales limitations following the Munich court's decision.

Company Responses

Acer stated that it respects intellectual property rights and has temporarily suspended sales of the affected products.

"We are simultaneously evaluating further legal measures to achieve a fair resolution as quickly as possible.”

ASUS confirmed that it has shut down its German online store until what it described as a "fair decision” emerges.

Market Impact and Uncertainty

Industry observers note that it remains unclear when ASUS and Acer will resume full computer sales in Germany. Despite the court ruling, some retailers still offer existing inventory from both brands.

PC Welt concluded that predicting the timeline for a complete resolution remains difficult, given the legal complexities surrounding patent disputes.

Broader Industry Context

