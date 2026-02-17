World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Germany Halts ASUS and Acer PC Sales After Nokia Patent Dispute

World

A court in Munich has prohibited the sale of desktop and laptop computers from ASUS and Acer in Germany, reports PC Welt. While the ruling's precise legal basis remains undisclosed, journalists link the decision to alleged patent violations involving Nokia. Both manufacturers have acknowledged the restriction and pledged to address the situation.

A Windows laptop
Photo: GoodFon.com by Microsoft, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
A Windows laptop

Patent Dispute at the Center

Earlier, Nokia filed lawsuits against ASUS, Acer, and Hisense, accusing the electronics companies of infringing multiple patents. According to reports, Nokia claims that the disputed technologies involve three patents related to video encoding.

Hisense reportedly settled with Nokia before court proceedings by paying licensing fees. In contrast, ASUS and Acer now face sales limitations following the Munich court's decision.

Company Responses

Acer stated that it respects intellectual property rights and has temporarily suspended sales of the affected products.

"We are simultaneously evaluating further legal measures to achieve a fair resolution as quickly as possible.”

ASUS confirmed that it has shut down its German online store until what it described as a "fair decision” emerges.

Market Impact and Uncertainty

Industry observers note that it remains unclear when ASUS and Acer will resume full computer sales in Germany. Despite the court ruling, some retailers still offer existing inventory from both brands.

PC Welt concluded that predicting the timeline for a complete resolution remains difficult, given the legal complexities surrounding patent disputes.

Broader Industry Context

Separately, Bloomberg previously reported that Apple plans to unveil a more affordable MacBook model expected to launch in multiple colors, with an announcement anticipated in March.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Top Hanging Plants for Year-Round Color on Terraces and Patios
Home and Gardening
Top Hanging Plants for Year-Round Color on Terraces and Patios
Iran’s Missile Arsenal vs. America’s Armada: Deal or Strike — The Military Equation
Asia
Iran’s Missile Arsenal vs. America’s Armada: Deal or Strike — The Military Equation
Popular
Canada Told to Atone Before Russia as Diplomatic Tensions Reach Critical Level

Russia’s ambassador to Canada stated that Ottawa cannot expect a return to normal relations without what he described as atonement toward Moscow, underscoring the continued strain between the two countries

Canada Told to Atone Before Russia as Diplomatic Tensions Reach Critical Level
Hidden Cameras in Chinese Hotels Target Russian Tourists
Hidden Cameras in Chinese Hotels Target Russian Tourists
Ukraine Leaves Munich Empty-Handed: German Media Assess Security Conference Outcome
Investors Show Record Pessimism on the Dollar Amid Rising US Uncertainty
Private Sector Supports Record-Breaking US Independence Day Festivities Oleg Artyukov Maslenitsa Week: Russians Bid Farewell to Winter 2026 Andrey Mihayloff Navalny Poisoning Version Challenged by Forensic Standards and Timeline Lyuba Lulko
Navalny Poisoning Version Challenged by Forensic Standards and Timeline
Russian Navy Ready to Break Through Western Maritime Blockades
Gastroenterologist Warns Which Ingredients Turn Soup Unhealthy
Gastroenterologist Warns Which Ingredients Turn Soup Unhealthy
Last materials
Russia Needs More High‑Tech Warships, Patrushev Says as Naval Tensions Rise
Budanov Wants Swift Peace: Ukrainian Delegation Splits Over US-Led Agreement in Geneva
Iran Conducts Strait of Hormuz Drills Amid Threats to Global Oil Flow
Explosion Rocks Military Commandant’s Office Near St. Petersburg
Dietitian Explains Why Eating Kiwi With the Skin May Be Healthier
Russian Parliament Passes Final Reading of Communications Restriction Bill
Russia Destroys Ukraine's US-Made AN/TPQ-36 Counter-Battery Radar
Russians Spend Nearly Two Trillion Rubles a Year on Betting
Russian Navy Ready to Break Through Western Maritime Blockades
Moscow Braces for Snowiest Winter Since 1966, Meteorologists Say
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.