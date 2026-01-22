World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Davos Forum Hosts Key Discussions on Ukraine Peace with Trump and Russian Leadership

US Special Envoy Witkoff to Meet Putin as Ukraine Conflict Talks Advance
US President Donald Trump conveyed a message to Russian leader Vladimir Putin following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to Reuters.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by BalkanPhotos, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
"The war has to end. A lot of people have been killed,”

Trump stated, adding that everyone wants the conflict to be resolved.

Ukraine at the World Economic Forum

President Zelensky arrived at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on the morning of January 22. He was scheduled to meet with the US president, though the Ukrainian side did not specify the agenda for the discussion.

Focus on a Single Key Question

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said that resolving the conflict in Ukraine has now been narrowed down to one key issue. Speaking on the sidelines of the WEF in Davos, he explained:

"This is literally a comprehensive issue, and I think we've narrowed it down to one question, which means it is solvable,”

Witkoff clarified that an agreement can be reached if both Russia and Ukraine have the political will. "If both sides want to solve this issue, we will solve it,” he added.

Envoy to Travel to Moscow

Special envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of the US president, are scheduled to arrive in Moscow on the evening of Thursday, January 22, after 7-8 p. m., according to Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov. They are expected to meet with Vladimir Putin to continue discussions on Ukraine and related issues.

"At the start of this process there was some confusion. I traveled to Moscow quite frequently, but I think it was important to go there, because now we are at the final stage,”

said Witkoff, noting significant progress in negotiations and expressing optimism about resolving the conflict.

Next Steps

After the Moscow visit, the US special envoy will travel to Abu Dhabi for Ukraine conflict talks at the working group level.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
