Steve Witkoff Confirms Upcoming Meeting With Vladimir Putin in Russia

Trump Envoy Steve Witkoff to Meet Vladimir Putin on January 22

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 22. He made the announcement in an interview with CNBC.

Photo: Kremlin.Ru by Pravda.Ru Vladimir Putin and Steve Witkoff

According to Witkoff, he will travel to Russia on January 22 together with Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of the American president.

Witkoff Hopes Russia and Ukraine Join Trump's Peace Council

The United States hopes that Russia and Ukraine will agree to take part in the “Peace Council” initiated by US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff said in an interview with CNBC.

“Let’s hope so. I want to be optimistic about this. I think we will receive a positive response from both sides,” he said.

Witkoff also noted that “20 or 25” world leaders have already agreed to support the Peace Council.

On January 17, The Financial Times, citing a knowledgeable source, reported that the White House may be considering the Peace Council as a potential replacement for the United Nations. It added that Washington could expand the council’s mandate to cover not only Gaza, but also Ukraine and Venezuela.

Previous Contacts in Davos

Earlier, Witkoff and Kushner held a meeting with Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of Russian President Vladimir Putin for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries.

The Kremlin later confirmed that the meeting was not public. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that discussions related to conflict resolution are conducted behind closed doors.

"All issues related to the settlement agenda are, of course, discussed in a closed format,” Peskov said.

The upcoming meeting between Witkoff and Putin comes amid intensified diplomatic efforts surrounding the potential resolution of the Ukraine conflict.