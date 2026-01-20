World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia Accuses Denmark of Hostility After Threats to Embassy Property

Denmark Threatens to Seize Land Under Russian Embassy Buildings
Danish authorities have issued threats to confiscate the land on which buildings of the Russian diplomatic mission in Copenhagen are located, Russia's ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said.

The building of the Russian Foreign Ministry
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ji-Elle, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
"Threats are coming from the Copenhagen city authorities to take away the land on which the buildings of the Russian diplomatic mission are located,” the diplomat stated.

According to Barbin, the Danish government has been adopting what he described as "repressive decisions,” forcing Moscow to significantly reduce the size of its diplomatic mission in the country. He added that the resolution of practical issues has become extremely difficult, including the process of obtaining and extending accreditation for Russian staff.

Denmark Accused of Seeking Confrontation with Russia

Barbin said Denmark's current policy makes it impossible to maintain normal bilateral relations.

"The maniacal fixation of Copenhagen on confrontation with Russia and on opposing efforts aimed at a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine makes it impossible for us to maintain normal relations with Denmark,” the ambassador said.

He also pointed out that Denmark has become one of the key sponsors of the authorities in Kyiv. Since the start of Russia's special military operation, Denmark has provided Ukraine with assistance totaling 10.5 billion euros, including 9.5 billion euros in military support.

According to Barbin, Danish officials openly advocate inflicting a military and strategic defeat on Russia and view such an outcome as essential for preserving what they describe as the "rules-based order,” while perceiving any Russian victory as a catastrophe for the West.

Greenland and Competing Threat Narratives

Meanwhile, Denmark's Arctic Command has named Russia as a greater threat to Greenland than the United States. Major General Søren Andersen, head of the command, said that Denmark's defense focus in the region is directed exclusively at Russia.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump called on NATO and Denmark to "remove” Russia and China from Greenland, arguing that the territory "cannot be defended by two dog sleds.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded by saying that the Trump administration is invoking Russia and China as a pretext in the Greenland issue in order to justify American territorial claims on the island.

