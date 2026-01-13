World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Signals Openness to EU Talks Amid Ukraine Peace Debate

Russia Ready to Resume EU Dialogue if Europe Is Honest About Ukraine
World

Russia is prepared to resume dialogue with the European Union, but only on the condition that European countries engage with Moscow openly and demonstrate a real desire to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

EU flag
Photo: www.flickr.com by Håkan Dahlström from Malmö, Sweden, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
EU flag

Conditions for Renewed Dialogue

This position was outlined by Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, in a conversation with Gazeta.Ru. Commenting on reports that French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to restart negotiations with Russia had received support within the EU, the senator emphasized that sincerity would be the key factor.

"We are ready to resume dialogue, but only if they are honest in such negotiations and truly want peace in Ukraine. If they want the continuation of the war, then these conversations will not convince us. Let us talk openly. We have already clearly stated all our demands,” Dzhabarov said.

He recalled that just a day earlier, European institutions had voted to approve a €90 billion loan package for Ukraine. According to him, such decisions cast doubt on Europe's stated willingness to de-escalate the conflict.

Weapons Supplies and Expectations From the EU

Dzhabarov noted that Russia does not observe any reduction in arms supplies to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. As a result, Moscow expects more tangible and practical steps from the European Union, rather than political statements alone.

"We see no decrease in weapons deliveries. That is why we expect more concrete actions,” he added.

Calls for a Structured Peace Proposal

In a separate comment, State Duma International Affairs Committee member Svetlana Zhurova told Lenta.ru that Russia is waiting for Ukraine and the United States to prepare a structured document on conflict settlement. Such a proposal, she said, could form the basis for launching a new round of negotiations with Kyiv.

Zhurova stressed that Moscow would judge the situation by actions rather than declarations, urging observers to focus on real developments on the ground instead of diplomatic rhetoric.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Zelensky Demands Clear Response from Russia on US and Ukraine Peace Proposals
World
Zelensky Demands Clear Response from Russia on US and Ukraine Peace Proposals
Russia's 'Most Beautiful Terrorist' Sentenced to 21 Years
Society
Russia's 'Most Beautiful Terrorist' Sentenced to 21 Years
Popular
Venezuela’s Russian S-300 Air Defense Systems Were Not Activated During US Attack

Russian-made S-300 air defense systems purchased by Venezuela were not connected to radar networks during the US attack, leaving the country’s airspace unprotected

Venezuela Left Its Airspace Unprotected by Not Activating S-300 Systems
Russia's 'Most Beautiful Terrorist' Sentenced to 21 Years
Russian Court Upholds 21-Year Sentence for Former Belgorod Official
Iran Claims Turning Point After Foiling US- and Israel-Linked Destabilization Effort
Russia Strikes Lviv Aircraft Repair Plant With Oreshnik Missile, Defense Ministry Says
Will Trump Cause Iranian Regime to Collapse? Alexander Shtorm Silver Overtakes Nvidia as Global Market Capitalization Reaches $4.79 Trillion Oleg Artyukov Tehran Repels Alleged Foreign-Backed Uprising as Mass Rallies Back Government Lyuba Lulko
Iran Rules Out Preemptive Action, Blames US and Israel for Unrest
Greenland’s Future Belongs to Its People, Denmark Tells Washington
Ukraine Calls on Russia to Respond to Conditions for Ending the Conflict
Ukraine Calls on Russia to Respond to Conditions for Ending the Conflict
Last materials
Russia Ready to Resume EU Dialogue if Europe Is Honest About Ukraine
Putin Places Assets of Rockwool and Canpack Under Temporary State Control
Drone Attack on Black Sea Tankers Threatens Kazakhstan’s Oil Supply Routes
Russia’s International Reserves Hit Historic High of $763.9 Billion
Silver Overtakes Nvidia as Global Market Capitalization Reaches $4.79 Trillion
Winter 2026 Trend: Why Suede Tote Bags Became a Wardrobe Essential
Apple Users Urged to Reboot Their iPhones Regularly as iOS 26 Adoption Slows
Repeated Binge Drinking Triggers Brain Inflammation and Long-Lasting Anxiety
Trans Fats May Disrupt Hormones and Increase Breast Cancer Risk
Russia Remains Only Force Able to Stop US Annexation of Greenland
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.