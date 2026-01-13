Russia Signals Openness to EU Talks Amid Ukraine Peace Debate

Russia Ready to Resume EU Dialogue if Europe Is Honest About Ukraine

Russia is prepared to resume dialogue with the European Union, but only on the condition that European countries engage with Moscow openly and demonstrate a real desire to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Conditions for Renewed Dialogue

This position was outlined by Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, in a conversation with Gazeta.Ru. Commenting on reports that French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to restart negotiations with Russia had received support within the EU, the senator emphasized that sincerity would be the key factor.

"We are ready to resume dialogue, but only if they are honest in such negotiations and truly want peace in Ukraine. If they want the continuation of the war, then these conversations will not convince us. Let us talk openly. We have already clearly stated all our demands,” Dzhabarov said.

He recalled that just a day earlier, European institutions had voted to approve a €90 billion loan package for Ukraine. According to him, such decisions cast doubt on Europe's stated willingness to de-escalate the conflict.

Weapons Supplies and Expectations From the EU

Dzhabarov noted that Russia does not observe any reduction in arms supplies to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. As a result, Moscow expects more tangible and practical steps from the European Union, rather than political statements alone.

"We see no decrease in weapons deliveries. That is why we expect more concrete actions,” he added.

Calls for a Structured Peace Proposal

In a separate comment, State Duma International Affairs Committee member Svetlana Zhurova told Lenta.ru that Russia is waiting for Ukraine and the United States to prepare a structured document on conflict settlement. Such a proposal, she said, could form the basis for launching a new round of negotiations with Kyiv.

Zhurova stressed that Moscow would judge the situation by actions rather than declarations, urging observers to focus on real developments on the ground instead of diplomatic rhetoric.