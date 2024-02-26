David Cameron wants to outvoice Putin on Ukraine but Moscow won't even listen

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be outvoiced about the crisis in Ukraine. In order to do this, the West needs to provide even greater support for Kyiv and seize frozen Russian assets, Cameron believes.

Photo: flickr.com by Graeme Maclean is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic

On February 24, on his account on X (formerly Twitter), Cameron published a short article that he penned with his Polih colleague Radoslaw Sikorski for The Sun. Cameron wrote that Putin needs to be shown his mistake regarding Ukraine.

"Two years on from Russia's full-scale invasion, Putin believes he may yet eke out a win. Our job is to prove him wrong," David Cameron wrote.

In the article, Cameron said that Putin "miscalculated" in believing that Ukraine would not be getting so much assistance from the West. Still, "Putin believes that he can still win,” the head of the British Foreign Office added.

Ukraine's supporters outweigh Russia economically by around 25 to one.

"We just have to make that strength count," Cameron wrote.

All "friends” of Ukraine should have five priorities:

finance,

ammunition and equipment,

military training,

tackling sanctions circumvention,

seizing frozen Russian assets.

In another post on X, Cameron revealed that the UK had spent almost £12 billion on Ukraine.

He also called on the US House of Representatives to approve the package of military aid to Ukraine. In his opinion, the adoption of the bill is also important for American security.

Cameron urged Western politicians and journalists not to make pessimistic statements about the prospects for the conflict in Ukraine. Russia already suffered a "huge strategic defeat” when it started the conflict, Cameron said.

Moscow should pay no mind to what Cameron says

The UK will not be able to force the Russian President to change plans in relation to the special military operation, Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs said in response to David Cameron's remarks.

Moscow should not react to Cameron's statements at all, because he is not worthy of it.