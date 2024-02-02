Containers with Ukrainian military uniforms arrested in Russia en route from China

It was commercial, but not official organisations that carried out secret shipments of military uniforms for the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the territory of Russia. The situation will not affect Russia's relations with the People's Republic of China, Russian MP Alexey Chepa said in a comment to reports about a batch of Ukrainian military uniforms found in train containers in Russia.

Chinese companies may carry out more significant supplies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the MP also said adding that the Russian authorities should monitor such shipments more carefully.

"Commercial services may supply something else. They can not supply drones, but, they can supply spare parts for them,” Chepa said, lenta.ru news site reports.

Customs officers found eight containers with uniforms for the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a freight train at a railway checkpoint in Russia's Trans-Baikal Territory. According to the head of the Chita customs Vladimir Ignatiev, the cargo was in transit through China to Poland. The cargo was declared as sports and work clothes.

"An inspection showed that they were not exactly sportswear in terms of fabric density and other parameters. Officers opened one of the containers and found trunks with addresses to Ukraine there. They contained uniforms with the symbols of the Ukrainian army," Vladimir Ignatiev, chair of Chita customs said.

The manufacturer was not indicated on tags, although the type of clothes was specified there in Ukrainian language — military uniforms.

The trunks were factory-packed in vacuum packaging and compressed. All eight containers were detained. They will be inspected for another week, the official said.

The FSB is investigating into the circumstances of the incident.