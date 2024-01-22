Medvedev: Zelensky needs to quit or he will annex Canada otherwise

Zelensky signs his probably most bizarre decree on Ukrainians in Russia

After the decree on Russian territories populated by Ukrainians, Volodymyr Zelensky may want to annex Canada, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev ironically wrote on his Telegram channel.

Photo: CreativeCommons by President Of Ukraine is licensed under Public Domain Mark 1.0.

According to Medvedev, Zelensky made his announcement because of the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front.

"Having ruthlessly smoked a double dose, he signed a decree on territorial claims against Russia for lands "historically inhabited by Ukrainians.” There is nothing to comment on here, since Ukrainians are Russians,” Medvedev noted. "It's time for the main "Ukrainian” to quit. He will soon annex Canada otherwise," Medvedev added.

On January 22, Zelensky signed a decree "On the territories of the Russian Federation historically inhabited by Ukrainians.” According to the politician, the document will mark "the return of the truth about the historical past for the sake of the Ukrainian future.” At the same time, the Ukrainian leader did not specify what the decree was about.

In the decree, Zelensky mentioned six Russian regions.

"Over the centuries, Russia has systematically committed and continues to commit actions to eradicate national identity, oppress Ukrainians, violate their rights and freedoms," Zelensky said.

As for the Russian lands that are "historically inhabited by Ukrainians,” Zelensky named "Kuban, Starodubshchina, Northern and Eastern Slobozhanshchina within the modern Krasnodar Territory, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, and Rostov regions.”

According to the decree, Russia is obliged to comply with international obligations and provide Ukrainians living on its territories with rights to receive education in the Ukrainian language and use the Ukrainian language freely, provide Ukrainians with civil, social, cultural and religious rights, access to Ukrainian-language media and ensure the right for peaceful meetings.

It is worthy of note that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that it was the Soviet power that created the entity that is currently known as Ukraine.

"It was the Soviet power that created the Soviet Ukraine, this is a well-known fact. There was no Ukraine in the history of mankind before that," Putin said.

Putin also said that Ukraine never had true statehood. According to him, the republic has been copying other nations' models since 1991, divorced from both history and Ukrainian realities.